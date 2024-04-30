“At his best when it’s difficult” - Owen Hargreaves says Arsenal star thrives in the face of adversity after north London derby win

Pundit Owen Hargreaves lavished praise on Arsenal midfielder Declan Rice's mentality following the Gunners' 3-2 win against Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday, April 28.

Mikel Arteta's team were cruising at the halfway point after managing to take a 3-0 lead in the first 45. However, David Raya's error, which led to Cristian Romero's 64th-minute strike, allowed the hosts to find a way back into the match.

Delcan Rice then gave away a penalty, which Son Heung-min put away three minutes to time, which allowed for a dramatic finish. Eventually, the Gunners hung on to keep their title hopes alive.

Pointing out Rice's attitude after Spurs had reduced the deficit to one goal, Hargreaves told Premier League Productions (via HITC):

"There was a shot of Declan Rice after the penalty went in, and they were walking back to the middle of the pitch. He was like, 'Come on, let's go'. Last season, I don't think you would have seen that. That's what Declan Rice gives you. That's his personality. That's what you need. We have all been there."

He added:

"You know your players when it's difficult. I think Declan is at his best when it is difficult. I loved the fact that the team bounced back and won that game because they have achieved so much this Arsenal team. They are in a different place. They are ready to take it if Manchester City slip-up."

Rice has been brilliant since arriving at Emirates in the summer for a reported £105 million. He's played 48 matches across competitions this year, bagging six goals and nine assists.

Breaking down Arsenal star Declan Rice's numbers v Tottenham Hotspur

Declan Rice

Despite a shaky moment towards the end of the north London derby, Declan Rice was largely impressive during his outing against Tottenham Hotspur. He registered an 83 percent passing accuracy and made two key passes.

The England international recorded an assist from a corner situation for Kai Havertz's header, which was Arsenal's third of the night in the 38th minute. Rice also completed two of his six attempted crosses and successfully delivered one of his two attempted long balls.

The midfielder created two big chances and won five of his nine ground duels. He made two interceptions and five tackles to round off another successful display for the Gunners' faithful.

Expect him to partner Thomas Partey in Arsenal's midfield when they host Bournemouth at the Emirates Stadium on Saturday, May 4.