"At given hours ceases to use the mobile phone" - Portugal star recalls advice he received from Cristiano Ronaldo regarding phone usage

Portugal fullback Cedric Soares has revealed that Cristiano Ronaldo banned teammates from using mobile phones during meetings. He added that the Al-Nassr superstar also believes 5G signals impact sleep and blocks the signal to his phone during his sleeping hours.
Speaking to ESPN Brasil (via A Bola), Soares said Ronaldo likes to share his stories with his teammates, but does not allow them to bring their mobiles. He added that phones were not allowed inside his bedroom as well and said:
"He is a winner. He seeks excellence every day. In the National Team, he said: 'no cell phones, let's go to the room to talk a little'. He shares his experiences and his day-to-day life, he tells stories. He is an excellent professional and the result is obvious.
"He stops using his cell phone at some point. He says that it influences sleep, so he leaves it out of the bedroom. There was a time when he said to me: 'Cédric, you can't use 5G, because it can impair sleep'. That's when 5G came along. I don't know if he still does, but he blocked the signal to sleep X (certain) hours."
Cedric Soares and Cristiano Ronaldo have played 25 matches together, all for the national team. The former Arsenal defender is currently playing for São Paulo, while the former Manchester United forward has extended his contract at Al-Nassr until 2027.
Cedric Soares told Arsenal teammates to follow Cristiano Ronaldo
Cedric Soares was on the 1 PARA 1 Podcast in 2024 when he revealed that he used to advice the Arsenal players to follow Cristiano Ronaldo. He believes that the Portuguese superstar is the best they can learn about attacking the box and timing their runs. He said (via GOAL):
"Cristiano is a very complete player. One-on-one, he’s very good, he can dribble, and almost always shoots on target. You really need a lot, a lot of quality for that. I often talk to my teammates and say, 'Study Cristiano. When attacking the box, he’s the best player you can watch.' His timings are fantastic. He has that."
Cristiano Ronaldo and Cedric Soares were part of the EURO 2016-winning team for Portugal. The Al-Nassr star has managed to add two UEFA Nations League titles to his name since, but the former Arsenal defender was not a part of either squad.