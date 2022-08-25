"At least you could say 'hi' out of respect" - Ex-Liverpool star slams 'disrespectful' Cristiano Ronaldo for Carragher handshake snub

Cristiano Ronaldo snubbed Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher on live TV moments before Manchester United's Premier League clash with the Merseysiders at Old Trafford on Monday (August 22). Former Reds defender Jose Enrique has reacted to the incident, slamming the Portuguese for disrespecting Carragher.

The Englishman was on punditry duty at Old Trafford for Monday's big fixture alongside his Sky Sports colleagues Gary Neville and Roy Keane when Ronaldo popped up on the scene. The Manchester United forward had a short chat with Neville and Keane but refused to acknowledge Carragher aside from a small nod of the head.

Commenting on the episode, Enrique accused the Portuguese of disrespecting someone who gave a lot to the game during his playing days. According to the Spaniard, Ronaldo could've just said 'hi' to Carragher out of respect and avoided the drama.

"The disrespect here from Cristiano Ronaldo to Carra isn't right," Jose Enrique wrote on Instagram Stories (via Liverpool Echo). "Keane and Gary have been killing him on Sky Sports as well, so I'm sure it's not because of that.

He continued:

"Someone that played football for that long and made so many appearances for Liverpool, at least you could say 'hi' out of respect. Another thing why I will never like Cristiano Ronaldo and when football finishes, let's see who he will have been around like this."

Jamie Carragher has been critical of Ronaldo since his return to Manchester United last summer and even called him a 'problem' for the club earlier this year.

Was Jamie Carragher vindicated after Manchester United benched Ronaldo in Liverpool win?

The seven-time Ballon d'Or winner might have been offended by Carragher's previous comments.

Cristiano Ronaldo was left out of the starting lineup for the clash with Liverpool on Monday as manager Erik ten Hag rang the changes. The decision paid off as the Red Devils secured a 2-1 victory against the Reds to bag their first three points of the campaign.

That has led many to urge the club to sanction Ronaldo's sale amid reports of his imminent departure this summer. Carragher would've had have a sense of fulfillment to see how the situation played out, especially following the controversy on Monday.

He tweeted after the game:

"I get a custard pie for getting it right on Ronaldo from day one! The custard pie for him from ETH (Erik ten Hag) shows the manager thinks the same!! Maybe the ex-Man United legends will now agree with me."

It remains to be seen if the duo mend fences any time soon.

