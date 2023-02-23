"At Manchester United we see Marcel from Leipzig again" - Sabitzer's agent makes interesting claim on his Old Trafford future

Marcel Sabitzer has been impressive for Manchester United since joining the club on loan from Bayern Munich in January. The Austrian international has already proven his quality to the fans in just four appearances.

Roger Wittmann, the midfielder's agent, recently told SPORT1 that the player is enjoying football again and is happy to be playing in the Premier League. Wittmann also said that Sabitzer once again looks like the player he was at RB Leipzig. He said:

"Marcel is a top player. It doesn't surprise me at all that he's performing so well so quickly. If you have as much experience as Marcel, whether in the Champions League or with his more than 60 international matches, it doesn't take long to find your way around a club and a league like this."

"What's next in summer? We'll see when the time comes", Roger Wittmann says.

Wittmann further added that Sabitzer is enjoying the toughness of English football. He said:

"He loves this English hardness! It was clear from the start that the Premier League was a great fit for him. He's an aggressive player. He does exactly what he can there. And that's what's needed there."

Wittmann, however, refused to make a definitive comment about Sabitzer making a permanent move to the Red Devils in the summer. He said:

"At Manchester United we see Marcel from Leipzig again. I'm very happy for him, We'll see when the time comes."

United are set to host Barcelona in the second-leg of the UEFA Europa League play-off tomorrow night.

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag provided an update on his team

Speaking ahead of the clash against Barcelona at Old Trafford, Erik ten Hag provided an update on his team. He told the media (via Manchester United's official website):

"There's still a training session to go but I expect Harry Maguire and Antony dos Santos [to be] available, Anthony Martial is not available. He's back on the pitch but not in the team training, so we'll wait for that. What [will] we do differently? You will see tomorrow, on the pitch. We have an idea of course, but of course we can't tell [you] that now."

United are coming into the game on the back of a 3-0 win against Leicester City in the Premier League.

