“At the minute he’s not really set on one position” - Klopp admits he has yet to figure out exact role for ‘fantastic’ Liverpool star 

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has made it quite evident that he is ecstatic over the signing of Fabio Carvalho.

The 19-year-old joined the Reds this summer alongside the duo of Darwin Nunez and Calvin Ramsay.

According to The Athletic, Carvalho has joined them for a fee of around £5 million, with a further £2.7 million in add-ons and a 20 per cent sell-on clause.

The Portuguese under-21 international had an impressive campaign for Fulham last season, scoring 11 goals along with eight assists in 38 games across all competitions. The youngster was a key player for Marco Silva's side as they managed to secure immediate promotion to the Premier League.

Jurgen Klopp has admitted that he is yet to figure out the best position for the versatile Portuguese youth international. He recently told Liverpool's official website:

“Fabio, wow, what a season he played with Fulham. Getting promoted [with a] football-playing [style], properly football-playing, is not easy.”

𝗗𝗔𝗧𝗔: Mostly deployed as an attacking midfilder, Fabio Carvalho was everywhere in the pitch for Fulham, but he does seem to have a preferred area which is that left side.



Can we see Klopp fitting him in into a 4-2-3-1 or a 4-3-3?



“So, Marco Silva obviously did an incredible job there, but a big part of that was absolutely Fabio. And Harry Wilson obviously, our former [player], and Neco [Williams] of course."

He went on to add:

“When we watched him it was a pure joy to watch him, absolutely. He can play so many different positions for us, the way we play."

Klopp has suggested that he could use Carvalho in four positions across the pitch as he figures out the best role for him. The 19-year-old could play at No. 10, No. 8, on the flanks as well as a false nine. The German commented on this:

“At the minute he’s not really set on one position – it’s the wing, it’s the eight, it’s the 10, it’s the false nine if he grows a few more muscles."

“It’s a short-term and a long-term project; he can start tomorrow and he needs to adapt, you can see that a little bit, but when he has the ball that’s proper quality."

“I’m over the moon that he’s here. Fantastic prospect.”

Fabio Carvalho could be a vital asset for Liverpool in the long run

Fabio Carvalho is a highly-regarded player and could become truly world-class under the tutelage of Jurgen Klopp. The teenager is expected to be a squad player this season but could become a key player for Liverpool as he develops further over the years.





Fabio Carvalho - 19

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Harvey Elliott - 19

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Curtis Jones - 21

Darwin Nenes - 22

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Trent Alexander-Arnold - 23

Ibrahima Konate - 23

Caoimhim Kelleher - 23

Luis Diaz - 25

Diogo Jota - 25 Liverpool’s future is lookingFabio Carvalho - 19🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Harvey Elliott - 19🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Curtis Jones - 21Darwin Nenes - 22🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Trent Alexander-Arnold - 23Ibrahima Konate - 23Caoimhim Kelleher - 23Luis Diaz - 25Diogo Jota - 25 Liverpool’s future is looking 🔥🔥🇵🇹 Fabio Carvalho - 19🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Harvey Elliott - 19🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Curtis Jones - 21🇺🇾 Darwin Nenes - 22🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Trent Alexander-Arnold - 23🇫🇷 Ibrahima Konate - 23🇮🇪 Caoimhim Kelleher - 23🇨🇴 Luis Diaz - 25🇵🇹 Diogo Jota - 25 https://t.co/aZIf0AT27r

Jurgen Klopp is doing a fantastic job of keeping the Liverpool team ready for the future while also challenging for the biggest trophies right now.

