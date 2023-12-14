“At the moment, there is no exchange deal discussed" - Director rejects claims linking Manchester United outcast Jadon Sancho to Bundesliga club

Borussia Dortmund director Sebastian Kehl has denied reports linking the club with Manchester United outcast Jadon Sancho.

Sancho, 23, has been ostracised from the United first team after a public feud with manager Erik ten Hag. The manager had said that Sancho was left out of the Arsenal league game in August due to his issues in training.

That drew a stern rebuke from Sancho, which was not taken kindly by Ten Hag and the club hierarchy. They promptly froze him from the first-team environment pending an apology, which hasn't arrived yet.

Sancho's future at Old Trafford is uncertain, and he's widely expected to be shipped out in January. With United interested in Dortmund''s Donyell Malen, there were talks of a swap deal with Sancho (as per Sky Sports' Christian Falk).

However, Kehl told DAZN (via Sportwitness) that there has been no such talk between the two clubs:

“At the moment, there is no exchange deal discussed or any interest in any player."

Sancho has appeared just three times across competitions this season - all in the Premier League - starting none and making no goal contribution.

He was not in United's squad for the UEFA Champions League, where Ten Hag's side finished fourth, and also the EFL Cup, where the Red Devils fell in the third round.

How has Jadon Sancho fared at Manchester United?

Jadon Sancho

Jadon Sancho's future appears to be away from Manchester United after his underwhelming two-season stint since arriving from Borussia Dortmund in the summer of 2021.

In 82 games across competitions, the 23-year-old has had just 12 goals and six assists. Nine of those goals and all six assists have come in the Premier League, while the other goals have come in the Champions League, UEFA Europa League and FA Cup.

Sancho's last goal for Manchester United came on the last day of the 2022-23 Premier League season, in a 2-1 home win over Fulham. That was also the last time the Englishman started for the Red Devils.