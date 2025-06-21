“At one point we almost had no players” - Jurrien Timber shares what he heard about Arsenal’s transfer plans this summer

Jurrien Timber is expecting a busy transfer window for Arsenal, with the club planning to sign a host of players this summer. He admitted that the Gunners were without many first-team players at a point last season and that cost them silverware.

Speaking on the Matchday podcast (via METRO), Timber said that the squad depth was an issue at Arsenal and the club were working on correcting it. The Dutchman added that injuries showed how much the club needs to invest in players this summer and went on to say that it was bound to be a busy window at the Emirates. He said:

"It will definitely be a busy one for Arsenal. I think we will get a lot of players, because we had so many injuries last season. At one point we almost had no players left. So for the depth of the players they definitely want to get players."

Arsenal have let Jorginho leave this summer, while Thomas Partey has not signed a new deal at the club. The midfielder has been linked with a move to Barcelona.

The Gunners have been reportedly looking to sign a striker since January and missed out on Ollie Watkins with a late bid. They are said to be in talks with Sporting CP and RB Leipzig for Viktor Gyokeres and Benjamin Sesko, respectively, while Martin Zubimendi is said to be close to joining from Real Sociedad and Kepa Arrizabalaga from Chelsea.

Mikel Arteta sent transfer challenge to Arsenal board

Mikel Arteta spoke to the media earlier this summer and admitted that the Arsenal board need to do their job to ensure the Gunners are back fighting for silverware. He wants them to be smart about the players they need to bring in and said via ESPN:

"Finish the season, go to the beach, enjoy a few days and make sure the ones upstairs, they do what they have to do. We have to be very smart with the decisions that we take. Obviously, we need players because the squad is really short, and on top of that we are losing four or five players that are going to end contracts, and their loans are finished. So, we need to be sharp. Again, very disciplined in what we want to do, and make sure that we are strong in the next season.

"The plan is done and the timing will be dictated by many parties, many circumstances that unfortunately we don't control. But we have great people in charge of that, and they're going to be leading that with the board and ownership. And as well, make sure that the ones that we have, they feel valued, they feel loved, and we make sure that they want to continue with us in the right manner."

Mikel Arteta has not managed to win a major silverware at Arsenal in his last five seasons.

