“At some point, he’s got to come and win these games for his club” - Paul Scholes names Arsenal star who should’ve stepped up vs Manchester United

Manchester United legend Paul Scholes has claimed that Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard needs to 'step up' and win games for his side. The Englishman made the claim after a 1-1 draw betweeen the Gunners and the Red Devils in the Premier League on Sunday (March 9).

With Odegaard coming off a stellar outing against PSV in the Champions League, in which he bagged two goals and an assist, all eyes were on him to inspire his side against United. Although the Norwegian looked dangerous and had an influence on the game, he couldn't steer his side to victory against Ruben Amorim's struggling side.

The 26-year-old showcased his class, completing 68 of 73 passes (93%), creating three chances and getting three of his five shots on target (60%). However, he had no accurate crosses (0/6), won only one of his seven duels (14%) and completed just one of his five dribbles (20%) (stats via FotMob).

Scholes asserted that as Arsenal captain, Odegaard should take more responsibility and step up his game on the big stage. Speaking to Premier League productions at full-time, the 50-year-old said (via Give Me Sport):

"Odegaard, again, was an influence on the team, but I think he needs to step up in these types of games, where you might just need the one goal, you might just need that bit of brilliance. We've seen people in his position - you think of (Kevin) De Bruyne, Phil Foden - they win games for you. He's a brilliant footballer, I love to watch him, (he's) technically gifted. But, at some point, he's got to come and win these games for his club."

Odegaard has racked up five goals and seven assists in 30 appearances across all competitions for Arsenal this season.

"I have not been good enough" - Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard's comments before 1-1 draw against Manchester United

Prior to the 1-1 draw against Manchester United, Arsenal star Martin Odegaard had claimed that his performances have not 'been good enough' this season.

With 11 goals and 11 assists in 48 appearances last season, Odegaard led the Gunners' title charge from the front. This season, however, his performances have been inconsistent, which has exasperated fans and, supposedly, himself as well.

Ahead of the game against the Red Devils, the Norwegian said (via Daily Mail):

"I'm very used to people speaking about me, judging my performances and I do that myself. I'm harder on myself and I know that I have not been good enough, especially in front of goal. I work hard every day to improve it and I know I have the ability and the talent to do it. PSV Eindhoven (7-1 win) was good and hopefully now I can do more towards the end of the season."

Arsenal fans will be hoping for Odegaard to recapture his form in their upcoming fixture, the second leg of their UCL Round-of-16 tie against PSV (March 12).

