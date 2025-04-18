"At this point we're scoring 4", "Perfect 11 to seal the 3 points" - Fans react as Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr name XI for Al-Qadsiah clash

Fans have taken to social media to react as Al-Nassr's starting XI for the match against Al-Qadsiah has been released, with Cristiano Ronaldo leading the line. It is expected to be a very important game in the Saudi Pro League today (April 18). At present, Nassr is third on the table, trailing the leaders by eight points, and are hoping to reduce it at Prince Mohammed bin Fahd Stadium.

In defense, Nawaf Al-Boushail, Aymeric Laporte, Mohamed Simakan, and Sultan Al Ghannam will hold down the fort, while goalkeeper Bento Krepski will stand behind them. Marcelo Brozovic has returned to anchor the midfield together with Ali Al-Hassan, while Otavio and Sadio Mane will provide pace and width.

Jhon Duran will play upfront alongside Cristiano Ronaldo, who will captain the team and spearhead the assault. In their last encounter with Qadisiyah in November 2024, Al-Nassr were beaten 2-1. This time around, the Knights of Naj'd are in relatively good form, as they have not lost a league game since February.

On the other hand, Al-Qadsiah enters this encounter in terrible form, having failed to win in their previous four matches in the league. Al-Nassr will look to exploit that weakness, especially with a very strong XI.

Fans are hyped about the players, and they took to social media to share their reactions ahead of the game:

"Yup at this point we’re scoring 4-0" a fan claimed.

"Perfect 11 to seal the 3 point ☝️" another agreed.

"Must win game. Duran better up his game today." this fan insisted.

"Duran better score today 😭😭" another fan cried.

"I’ll say this we win today and we are winning the afc champions and will win the league" a fan said.

"Good line up, we’re winning" this fan argued.

Cristiano Ronaldo hopes to be closing in on a new deal extension with Al-Nassr while interests from MLS fade

A new extension with Al-Nassr looks imminent for Cristiano Ronaldo as reports suggest an impending fresh two-year deal (via Football Espana). The 40-year-old Portuguese striker has shown no sign of retiring, despite his current contract ending in June 2025.

He is likely to remain in Saudi Arabia at least through 2027, as per the latest reports. Not that this would erase all rumors of MLS interest, with clubs in the USA linking him to the most sensational reunion with Lionel Messi.

Cristiano Ronaldo, however, is mostly tied to an ambassadorial role for Saudi Arabia's 2034 World Cup bid. It seems uncertain that he would leave Al-Nassr at this time.

Having played 99 games for Al-Nassr since his arrival in Riyadh in January 2023, the star forward has scored 90 goals with 19 assists. He is currently the highest goal scorer of the Saudi Pro League this season with 23 goals, and he is chasing after a milestone of 1000 career goals.

