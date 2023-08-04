“At PSG he didn’t have a good time, but he recovered his joy” – Jordi Alba explains why Lionel Messi is shining at Inter Miami

Jordi Alba has revealed that Lionel Messi has 'recovered his joy' after moving to Inter Miami. He states that the Argentine did not have a good time at PSG, and the new challenge is exciting for him.

Messi spent two seasons at PSG and was booed by the fans after the Ligue 1 side got eliminated from the UEFA Champions League. He did not extend his deal at the club at the end of last season and joined the MLS side on a free transfer.

Alba has now stated that Messi is enjoying his time at Inter Miami after scoring five goals in three matches.

He was quoted by GOAL as saying:

"He feels supported, loved and that's the most important thing. At PSG he didn't have a good time, but he recovered his joy. I repeat, it's a challenge that personally excites him a lot and I see him very happy."

Messi and Alba have played 345 matches together at Barcelona and once at Inter Miami. The left-back has assisted the Argentine 24 times, while the Spaniard's 10 goals were assisted by the forward.

Lionel Messi has a special connection with Jordi Alba

Liverpool v Barcelona - UEFA Champions League Semi Final: Second Leg

Lionel Messi and Jordi Alba have been teammates for years and have now renewed their connection on the pitch after two seasons apart. Both former Barcelona stars have joined Inter Miami this summer and played 26 minutes together in the 3-1 win over Orlando City earlier this week.

Alba is the teammate Messi named as the one he found without looking.

He added that they had a special connection on the pitch and said:

"Jordi Alba knows me to perfection. He knows when I will give him a no-look pass. I have a special connection with him."

The Argentine also sent a special message to Alba after he left Barcelona and posted it on Instagram:

"You were more than a teammate, a true accomplice on the pitch... And how nice it is to also be able to enjoy how well we get along personally. You know that I always wish you the best and also your family, I hope your new stage continues to bring you much success and joy. Thanks for everything, Jordi. A big hug!"

Jordi Alba and Lionel Messi will be back in action for Inter Miami next week when they face FC Dallas in the Leagues Cup Round of 16.