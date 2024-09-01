"At this rate we might finish 12th", "Ten Hag should go before it's late" - Manchester United fans slam side following Liverpool loss

Fans have had a go at Manchester United following their 3-0 home loss to Liverpool in the Premier League on Sunday. Luis Diaz gave the visitors a 35th-minute lead, and there would be no looking back for there.

Seven minutes later, the Colombian striker added another - thanks to a another Mohamed Salah assist - before the Egyptian got on the scoresheet himself 11 minutes after the break. Both men have now scored thrice in as many league games this season, with Salah scoring in all three outings.

For United, it was a forgettable outing, with the experienced Casemiro conceding possession in midfield in the lead-up to the game's first goal, while Kobbie Mainoo was culpable for the second.

Coming off a last-gasp 2-1 defeat at Brighton & Hove Albion last week, the Red Devils slump to 14th in the standings, while Arne Slot's side are up to second, having not conceded in their opening three games.

Fans shared their grim projections for United's season, with one tweeting:

"At this rate, we might finish at 12th this season."

Another reckons Ten Hag should 'go', tweeting:

"Ten Hag should go before it's late"

There were similar reactions from other fans, with one posting:

"Embarassing performance and a pathetic result."

Another wrote:

"EMBARASSING A** CLUB."

One fan posted:

"This club is finished!! Pains me saying that!!! But it's true!!! The main casualty should be the man at the helm - the manager!!!"

Manchester United will next be in action in the league at Southampton on September 14, after the international break.

Records galore for Liverpool attacker Mohamed Salah after latest outing against Manchester United

Liverpool attacker Mohamed Salah

Liverpool attacker Mohamed Salah has had a superb start to the season. After becoming the first player to score in seven Premier League opening-day fixtures, the Egyptian came back to haunt his bogey side Manchester United again.

With his second-half strike at Old Trafford, Salah became the first player to score in five consecutive Premier League away appearances against the Red Devils. His latest strike - 10th - against United across competition is the joint-most at a single away venue for any Premier League side (also Alan Shearer at Leeds United's Elland Road).

The 32-year-old now has 11 goals and six assists against the Red Devils, the most goal contributions by any player against the 13-time Premier League champions. Salah has had a hand in 17 of Liverpool's last 23 goals against Manchester United.

