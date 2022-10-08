"At the time I was thinking: 'What is he on about?'" – Harvey Elliot lifts lid on special advice from Liverpool teammate Mohamed Salah that helped him

Liverpool midfielder Harvey Elliott has opened up about how teammate and forward Mohamed Salah suggested him to cut white bread from his diet.

Elliott, who joined the Reds from Fulham for an initial fee of £1.5 million in 2019, has established himself as a valuable squad member at Anfield. The 19-year-old has started five of seven Premier League games in the ongoing campaign, scoring one goal in the process.

Speaking to The Times, Elliott heaped praise on Salah and credited the Egyptian for his recent upturn in performances. He said:

"To have these players here and the chance to learn from them is amazing. They all want me to do well and are giving me pointers, for example, Mo with the bread. I have taken it on board. My breakfast is mainly bread with beans or avocado."

The Liverpool midfielder added:

"I did eat bread in the morning, but that was white bread. Now I have changed it to brown bread which is a lot healthier. He is not someone to say, 'You need to be doing this, you need to be doing that.' He is more of a guy who helps you out and gives you pointers, and you go away and think about it."

Elliott acknowledged the importance of Salah's advice and how it helped him, saying:

"Now it is always in my head. At the time I was thinking, 'What is he on about? I'm just having breakfast!' But looking back there are so many things you can change in your diet and it is just about the small margins. That is a prime example of what he is like."

Elliott is a technical dribbler with an eye for a pass. The England U21 international shot to fame following a loan spell at EFL Championship side Blackburn Rovers in the 2020-21 season.

He racked up just 585 minutes of action for the Merseyside outfit last season due to an ankle injury.

Liverpool are currently ninth in the 2022-23 Premier League standings with 10 points from seven games. The club are next scheduled to face Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday (October 9).

