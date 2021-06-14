"At no time did the national team depend on me" - Lionel Messi ahead of Argentina's Copa America opener vs Chile

Lionel Messi has rejected the notion that Argentina have been dependent on him to deliver the goods. Messi is currently in Brazil with the Argentina national team who start their Copa America 2021 campaign against Chile on Monday night.

The 2021 Copa America gives Lionel Messi yet another opportunity to win an international trophy with the senior Argentina football team. The Barcelona talisman led Argentina to the 2014 World Cup final and Copa America finals in 2015 and 2016, but failed to cross the last hurdle on all three occasions.

Ahead of the 2021 Copa America, Lionel Messi weighed in on Argentina's chances while outright rejecting the common belief that La Albiceleste have depended on him over the last decade.

"At no time did the national team depend on me," Messi told Ole. "We always try to have a strong group. We always said that if we are not a strong team, winning and achieving our objectives would be difficult.

"I think we became strong as a group. Most of the players have been working together for a long time. We have already played in a Copa America, so we have the experience that having played it gives you. We are still in training and I think we are on the right track."

Lionel Messi also has the opportunity to take over former teammate Javier Mascherano as Argentina's most-capped player. Messi has 144 Argentina caps, three fewer than Mascherano's tally of 147.

"It's special, everything that I play with the national team is always special, be it friendlies, qualifiers, Copa America, World Cup ... I never imagined playing so many games. I didn't even think about it. I just lived from day to day and tried to always be present and always give my best," he added.

💬Lionel Messi, @Argentina forward:

🔹"I believe the national team have never depended on me. We've always tried to build a competitive team."

🔹"We'll try our best to not get infected (#COVID19). But it doesn't depend solely on us."#CopaAmerica2021 @ARG_soccernews @CrewsMat19 pic.twitter.com/Nx4oKQqv92 — CGTN Sports Scene (@CGTNSportsScene) June 14, 2021

Also read: Fabrizio Romano's Transfer Roundup: Update on Manchester United's pursuit of Jadon Sancho, Chelsea's plans for Hakimi and more

Important to start Copa America with three points: Lionel Messi ahead of Argentina vs Chile

Argentina begin their Copa America 2021 campaign against Chile on Monday. Lionel Messi and Co. have been placed alongside Chile, Bolivia, Paraguay and Uruguay in Group A of the tournament. The top four teams from both groups will qualify for the quarterfinals.

Lionel Messi stressed that Argentina need to start their Copa America campaign with a victory. Chile defeated Argentina in the Copa America 2015 and 2016 finals and La Albiceleste will hope to get one over their opponents on Monday.

"We need an important victory," he said. "We have been doing things well, growing, but we need to win the first game. It is important to start with the three points, it gives you peace of mind for what is coming.

"We know that it will be difficult. We are playing against Chile again. We know each other a lot and they are a tough opponent that we are going to meet."

Also Read: Strongest possible starting XI for England | UEFA Euro 2020

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee