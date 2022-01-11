"At times, it was difficult" - Manchester United manager Ralf Rangnick explains why he changed his side's formation during the match against Aston Villa

Manchester United boss Ralf Rangnick was a happy man after his team beat Aston Villa 1-0 in the third round of the FA Cup. The Red Devils won the home tie thanks to a first-half header from Scott McTominay.

Despite surviving a period of attack from Aston Villa, United came through unfazed to progress to the next round of the FA Cup. Speaking after his team's 1-0 win, Manchester United boss Ralf Rangnick explained why he changed the formation in the second half.

"We decided to play with a 4-2-3-1 with Edi up front, and with Bruno our no. 10. But again, against a flexible midfield, at times, it was difficult, because with their 10s behind our sixes, ahead of our central defenders, it's not too easy to defend that. It's pretty challenging. As I said, after we changed to a diamond, it got better."

Manchester United made a poor start to the new year when they lost their home league game against Wolverhampton Wanderers on January 3. Rangnick said he was happy with his team's reaction after that home defeat.

"I think everybody expected a reaction to the Wolves game. I think the team showed a reaction. We didn't miss out on intensity, but we still had difficult moments in the game. First half, I thought, was good."

He added:

"We played a lot of diagonal balls; we kept the Villa team moving from one side to the other, scored a beautiful goal, but on the other hand, we were still struggling to get control in midfield. We knew that they are very flexible, Villa, with their midfield, with their two no. 10s and their three no. 6s and no. 8s, so at times we were struggling."

Manchester United looking ahead

Manchester United will now turn their attention to the Premier League, where they face Aston Villa again this weekend. Steven Gerrard's men will be eager to deal some damage this time when they take on the Red Devils on Saturday.

United have drawn Middlesbrough in the fourth round of the FA Cup. The Red Devils are expected to win that game as well. Replying to whether he was happy with the fixture draw, Rangnick said:

"Am I happy with the draw against Middlesbrough? Yes, that was the goal today: to try and get through. We knew, from the very moment that we got the draw [against Villa], that there could have been easier draws. But still, we won it. And now, in five days, we play them again in Birmingham. It will be another tough, tough game for us."

After their game against Villa on Saturday, Manchester United will face Brentford and West Ham United in their final Premier League games in January.

Edited by Anantaajith Ra