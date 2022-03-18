"At the top of his game" - Paul Merson claims Arsenal star looks 'world-class'

Paul Merson believes Arsenal midfielder Martin Odegaard looks like a world-class player as the Norweigan continues to impress this season. The 23-year-old rejoined the Gunners last summer from Real Madrid in a £30 million deal having spent the previous season on loan at the Emirates Stadium.

He has been instrumental in Mikel Arteta's side's pursuit of UEFA Champions League football, with Arsenal in pole position to finish fourth in the Premier League. Merson has commented on the performances of the midfielder, heaping praise on the talent. He told Sky Sports (via HITC):

“Odegaard is playing at the top of his game and looks world-class. I just think Odegaard is the massive difference (in the midfield). He is an intellgent footballer. He finds space. I know Xhaka is on the other side but it’s all Odegaard, in my opinion. He runs with the ball. He knows when to go, doesn’t rush into space and is a top-draw player.”

Gurjit @GurjitAFC Paul Merson: "Odegaard is playing at the top of his game & looks world class. He runs with the ball. He knows when to go, doesn’t rush into space & is a top-draw player" #Arsenal Paul Merson: "Odegaard is playing at the top of his game & looks world class. He runs with the ball. He knows when to go, doesn’t rush into space & is a top-draw player" #Arsenal https://t.co/udF2caNSr6

Arteta's decision to sign Odegaard was not widely popular, with some fans calling for a move for Leicester City's James Maddison at the start of the season.

However, Odegaard has been one of the Premier League's top midfielders, with five goals and three assists in 25 matches. His vision, elegance on the ball and energy along with his humble nature has earned him praise this season.

Could Odegaard be an Arsenal captain in the future?

Odegaard (right) plays alongside Haaland (left) for Norway

Not only have Odegaard's performances caught the eye of Arsenal fans but his character is one that is highly regarded. Arteta was asked about the possibility of the Norway captain being given the armband at the Emirates. He replied (via Standard):

“He certainly has all the qualities to do that, absolutely. Talking to his national team coach and how highly they speak of him. He walks through the corridor and everybody loves him. He is such a nice, humble guy and he leads with the way he is. It is very natural for him and that will come.”

Arsenal @Arsenal



- Mikel Arteta on Martin Odegaard “The way he likes to play football and everything he does is to become better... He will be top, top."- Mikel Arteta on Martin Odegaard “The way he likes to play football and everything he does is to become better... He will be top, top." 🔥- Mikel Arteta on Martin Odegaard https://t.co/4ikh04kHrA

At the age of 22, Odegaard was named Norway captain last year. He leads a young squad that boasts the likes of Borussia Dortmund goalscoring machine Erling Haaland and Real Sociedad's on-loan hitman Alexander Sorloth.

Arsenal fans will be hoping he continues his impressive form as they enter the business end of the season. The Gunners have their sights set on qualifying for the Champions League for the first time since 2017.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar