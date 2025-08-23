  • home icon
  • Football
  • Manchester United
  • “At the top level he’s done!” - Liverpool legend predicts who among Sancho, Antony and Garnacho will have bright future after Manchester United exit

“At the top level he’s done!” - Liverpool legend predicts who among Sancho, Antony and Garnacho will have bright future after Manchester United exit

By Sulayman Salahudeen
Modified Aug 23, 2025 05:52 GMT
Manchester United are struggling to offload their outcasts this summer
Manchester United are struggling to offload their outcasts this summer

ESPN pundit Steve Nicol has shared his thoughts on the futures of Manchester United's outcasts as the 2025-26 season enters into its second weekend. The Red Devils are struggling to offload their unwanted players this summer after exiling a number of them at the start of pre-season.

Ad

The trio of Alejandro Garnacho, Jadon Sancho, and Antony have been informed that their futures lie elsewhere by Manchester United, and are on the market for new employers. Speaking on the ESPN FC Extratime show, Nicol predicted that Garnacho is the only one of the trio with a bright future.

“Got to be Garnacho, isn’t it? Sancho, for me, at the top level he’s done! I don’t think Antony was ever going to be good enough to get to the top level. But Garnacho is still young. He has got talent, so out of them three, I’d say Garnacho has got a chance [of having a bright future after leaving Manchester United]", he said.
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Manchester United are struggling to offload the trio of players, with Sancho having turned down an approach from AS Roma and Antony not attracting enough interest. Garnacho's situation is different, as Chelsea have indicated a readiness to sign the Argentina international once they sort out their outgoings before the end of the transfer window.

Alejandro Garnacho fell out with Red Devils boss Ruben Amorim after their UEFA Europa League final defeat in May and was excluded from their pre-season camp. He reportedly has an agreement on personal terms with Chelsea and has set his sights on a move to Stamford Bridge this summer.

Ad

Manchester United closing in on goalkeeper signing: Reports

Manchester United are close to agreeing a deal for the transfer of Belgium U-21 international Senne Lammens this summer, as per reports. The 23-year-old goalkeeper will bolster their goalkeeping ranks, ending their search for a new goaltender this summer.

Ad

Fabrizio Romano reports that an agreement between the Red Devils and Royal Antwerp is close, with the Belgian outfit looking for around €20 million. The goalkeeper is keen on a move to Old Trafford and personal terms are not expected to be a problem.

Altay Bayindir started the league opener against Arsenal for the Red Devils and featured in pre-season as Andre Onana was out injured. Lammens' impending arrival will mean that one of them must leave the club before the transfer window closes this summer. Onana is back fit and could feature when his side faces Fulham at Craven Cottage on Sunday August 24th.

About the author
Sulayman Salahudeen

Sulayman Salahudeen

Twitter icon

Sulayman is a European and international football writer at Sportskeeda covering news and transfer rumors. He has an overall experience of 4 years, having previously worked at the likes of SportsRation and ExtraTimeTalk. His tryst with the sport happened at a young age, playing it at home and watching the 2002 FIFA World Cup.

Sulayman has a good feel for the game, which is reflected in his descriptive articles. He double checks information via multiple sources for accuracy, and only uses top-tier platforms like Transfermarkt and Opta for statistical information. His experience and exploits in the industry have led Sulayman to cover the Nigerian Professional League for three years along with games involving the Nigerian national team. He has also worked in F1, joining hands with industry veterans to provide a smooth viewing experience in Nigeria.

Sulayman hails Lionel Messi as the one true GOAT, and his brace in Argentina’s 2005 U20 FIFA World Cup final win over Nigeria left a lasting impact on him. He also supports Chelsea at club level, having followed their dominance under Jose Mourinho. Sulayman also follows other leagues with Nigerian players like Eredivisie, Saudi Pro League, Turkish Super Lig, and more. When not writing, he enjoys cooking and eating.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Sulayman Salahudeen
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications