“At the top level he’s done!” - Liverpool legend predicts who among Sancho, Antony and Garnacho will have bright future after Manchester United exit

ESPN pundit Steve Nicol has shared his thoughts on the futures of Manchester United's outcasts as the 2025-26 season enters into its second weekend. The Red Devils are struggling to offload their unwanted players this summer after exiling a number of them at the start of pre-season. The trio of Alejandro Garnacho, Jadon Sancho, and Antony have been informed that their futures lie elsewhere by Manchester United, and are on the market for new employers. Speaking on the ESPN FC Extratime show, Nicol predicted that Garnacho is the only one of the trio with a bright future. “Got to be Garnacho, isn’t it? Sancho, for me, at the top level he’s done! I don’t think Antony was ever going to be good enough to get to the top level. But Garnacho is still young. He has got talent, so out of them three, I’d say Garnacho has got a chance [of having a bright future after leaving Manchester United]&quot;, he said.Manchester United are struggling to offload the trio of players, with Sancho having turned down an approach from AS Roma and Antony not attracting enough interest. Garnacho's situation is different, as Chelsea have indicated a readiness to sign the Argentina international once they sort out their outgoings before the end of the transfer window. Alejandro Garnacho fell out with Red Devils boss Ruben Amorim after their UEFA Europa League final defeat in May and was excluded from their pre-season camp. He reportedly has an agreement on personal terms with Chelsea and has set his sights on a move to Stamford Bridge this summer. Manchester United closing in on goalkeeper signing: ReportsManchester United are close to agreeing a deal for the transfer of Belgium U-21 international Senne Lammens this summer, as per reports. The 23-year-old goalkeeper will bolster their goalkeeping ranks, ending their search for a new goaltender this summer. Fabrizio Romano reports that an agreement between the Red Devils and Royal Antwerp is close, with the Belgian outfit looking for around €20 million. The goalkeeper is keen on a move to Old Trafford and personal terms are not expected to be a problem.Altay Bayindir started the league opener against Arsenal for the Red Devils and featured in pre-season as Andre Onana was out injured. Lammens' impending arrival will mean that one of them must leave the club before the transfer window closes this summer. Onana is back fit and could feature when his side faces Fulham at Craven Cottage on Sunday August 24th.