Atalanta president reveals 'crazy' negotiations with Manchester United for Amad Diallo 

Manchester United completed a £37 million move for Ivorian winger Amad Diallo from Italian side Atalanta on transfer deadline day, but the 18-year-old will not arrive at the club until January.

Manchester United were desperate to sign a winger this summer. The Red Devils were involved in a massive transfer saga with Dortmund winger Jadon Sancho, but were unsuccessful in their pursuit of the 20-year-old.

United then switched their focus to Barcelona star Ousmane Dembele, whom they tried to bring to the club on loan. Barcelona was, however, unwilling to listen to loan offers, and were only interested in an outright sale.

Manchester United had a torrid transfer window where they were unable to sign any of manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's top targets. United did, however, manage to make some big name signings on the final day of the transfer window, bringing in free agent Edinson Cavani on a one-year deal, and signing left-back Alex Telles from Porto for €15 million, along with Amad Diallo from Atalanta for £37 million.

The signing of Amad Diallo was Manchester United's most eye-catching deadline day deal, with many fans and pundits left shocked that the Red Devils would spend such a large sum of money for a player who has made only three senior appearances.

Diallo will remain in Italy till January before joining up with Manchester United. The Red Devils hailed Diallo as "one of the most exciting prospects in Italian football" when they announced his signing.

OFFICIAL: Manchester United confirm Atalanta's 18-year-old winger Amad Diallo will join in January ✨ pic.twitter.com/FqPk8ehI9n — B/R Football (@brfootball) October 5, 2020

Atalanta President Antonio Percasso reveals that negotiations for Diallo with Manchester United began 12 months ago

Diallo in action for Atalanta

Atalanta president Antonio Percasso has said that Diallo was on Manchester United's radar for almost 12 months. In an interview with L'Eco di Bergame Percasso was quoted saying, "The negotiation with Manchester United lasted almost a year. The details and the scenarios are crazy. In meeting after meeting we learned unimaginable things."

Advertisement

"This leads to the growth of the club and enriches the work of everyone, from the general manager, Umbero Marino, to the entire staff," he said.

Diallo played in both legs of Atalanta under-19's UEFA Youth League tie against Manchester City in October and November last year, which is where United's interest in Diallo began according to Percassi.

A young Amad Diallo with his future Manchester United teammate 🤯



A reminder to always chase your dreams 💪 pic.twitter.com/RKsSskrmyU — Soccer AM (@SoccerAM) October 6, 2020

"A few days after the Youth League game against Manchester City, the other Manchester contacted us," said Percassi. "They had followed him, and the real negotiation started. We went twice to England. The text of the final agreement is a contractual masterpiece."