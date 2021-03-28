Atletico Madrid, Sevilla and AS Roma interested in Arsenal forward - Reports

Arsenal face a battle to hold on to Alexandre Lacazette, with several clubs interested in securing the Frenchman's services. According to a report by ESPN, Atletico Madrid, Sevilla and AS Roma are all monitoring the forward at the Emirates and could make a move for him this summer.

Lacazette has been with Arsenal since signing from Olympique Lyonnais for a then club-record fee in the summer of 2017. Since then, he has weighed in with 61 goals and 28 assists from 161 appearances in all competitions for the Gunners.

However, the 29-year-old has shown a high level of inconsistency throughout his career in north London, which has led to constant speculation about his future.

This season has seen Alexandre Lacazette up the ante and his form in recent weeks has been impressive. He has contributed 11 goals and two assists from 25 Premier League games this term, with eight goals and two assists coming in 15 games since Christmas.

His most recent performance came when he played a starring role in Arsenal's comeback from three goals down to snatch a point against West Ham.

What does the future hold for Alexandre Lacazette at Arsenal?

Lacazette has 15 months left on his deal with Arsenal

Alexandre Lacazette has just 15 months left on his current deal with Arsenal and it is unknown if the club will offer him a contract extension.

A failure to tie Lacazette down to a new deal could see the Gunners potentially lose him for free next year. To avoid suffering a loss, they will be keen to sell him this summer.

The Spanish and Italian sides will be observing his situation keenly and could make a move if factors weigh in their favor. Roma could be in the market for a replacement for Edin Dzeko, with the former Manchester City man having fallen out with manager Paulo Fonseca.

Meanwhile, Luuk de Jong has not impressed in Andalusia, with Youssef En-Nesyri taking up most of the goalscoring burden for Sevilla.

It remains to be seen what the future holds for Lacazette at Arsenal, but an impressive end to the season could help the club finish the campaign on a high. That could convince the north London outfit to offer him a contract extension or boost his profile in the market and lead to a higher transfer fee.