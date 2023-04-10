Atletico Madrid star says Federico Valverde is 'fu***d up' after assaulting Villarreal's Alex Baena

Federico Valverde made headlines over the weekend after he punched Villarreal star Alex Baena in the car park. The incident took place at the Santiago Bernabeu just minutes after Los Blancos were beaten 2-3 at home.

The Real Madrid star's national teammate and Atletico Madrid star Jose Gimenez has revealed that he has spoken with the midfielder. He claimed that the 24-year-old is not doing well, saying:

"I have spoken to Fede, he's f*cked up."

Reports suggest the incident took place after Baena made obscene comments about the Real Madrid midfielder's unborn child. Valverde's wife faced pregnancy complications earlier this year and was afraid of a possible miscarriage.

However, recent tests have confirmed that the child is safe.

Federico Valverde's partner speaks out after punching incident

Federico Valverde's partner Mina Bonino took to Twitter yesterday to confirm that the punching incident did take place. She revealed that the couple had faced five months of trouble due to the miscarriage scare and that comments from Baena made things worse.

She tweeted:

"I have to go out and give explanations of when they told me that my pregnancy could not continue? We were silent for almost two months, waiting for the results to know if we could continue or not, having already undergone FIVE months of gestation."

Bonino further added:

"In spite of everything, from my heart, I do not wish anyone to have to go through a similar situation. It's the last thing I wish to be put in, but for me, it's torture to relive this. I understand that it was already public that something was happening with my pregnancy."

A case has been filed against Federico Valverde, while Alex Baena has rebuffed claims that he spoke about the midfielder's wife having a miscarriage.

Villarreal released a statement on the incident which read:

"Villarreal CF player Alex Baena was assaulted last night on his way to the team bus after the match against Real Madrid CF at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium. Once again, Villarreal CF rejects any act of violence and firmly believes in the version of its player and will support him throughout this process."

Poll : 0 votes