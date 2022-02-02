"Aubameyang needed to leave" - Rio Ferdinand believes striker's Arsenal exit is the best way forward 

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has officially left Arsenal by mutual consent as he finds himself on the verge of completing a move to Barcelona, having reportedly agreed a deal on deadline day.

As the player's equation with manager Arteta continued to grow worse at the Premier League club, a move away seemed like an inevitable conclusion. However, the manner in which it has occurred has polarized opinions.

Former Manchester United star-turned pundit Rio Ferdinand was asked for his opinion on whether the marquee signing would help Barcelona go on to sign more quality players, to which he said:

"No disrespect to the players that are going there but it’s very different now.

"It’s like Manchester United, very different types of players are going there now and the players that they’re in the market for [are very different]. Barcelona are in a rebuilding process.

"I think Xavi is looking at [Auba] like someone who has something to prove, wants to play football, has experience and maybe can fit the style that he wants to play. That remains to be seen.

"But Xavi has a lot of young players there that he’s building the team around and he does need experience. And maybe someone like Aubameyang – who he probably feels he can rein in and refocus – might be an asset.

Ferdinand also added that he believed the 32-year-old was left with no choice but to leave the Gunners.

"So I wish him good luck, because I think for both parties Aubameyang needed to leave. For his sake, for his footballing sake, but also for Arsenal’s sake.

"You don’t want it as a club, a player hanging around who’s not really wanted at the football club by the manager," Ferdinand said.

Piers Morgan slams Arsenal boss Arteta for 'publicly humiliating' Aubameyang before Barcelona move

Piers Morgan has accused Mikel Arteta of publicly humiliating Aubameyang

TV personality and long-term Arsenal fan Piers Morgan was among those who quickly backed the Gunners outcast, as he launched a scathing attack aimed towards manager Mikel Arteta.

Morgan accused Arteta of 'publicly humiliating' the Gabonese forward towards the end of his stint at the north London-based club. He also heaped praise on the 32-year-old striker and wished him good luck for his career at Barcelona.

Taking to Twitter, Morgan wrote:

"Goodbye ⁦@Auba⁩ – 92 goals in 163 games for Arsenal, Premier League golden boot winner, and one of our best ever strikers who always played with such joy until our manager began publicly humiliating you.

"Thanks for everything, Pierre-Emerick, and good luck at Barcelona."

