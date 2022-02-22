Aubameyang reveals what Mikel Arteta told him ahead of Barcelona switch

Barcelona striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has revealed that Arsenal manager Mikel Artera got in touch with him ahead of his Camp Nou switch. The 32-year-old moved to Barcelona on deadline day under quite extraordinary circumstances.

The Gabon international's contract with Arsenal was terminated by mutual consent which allowed him to join the Spanish giants on a free transfer.

The former Borussia Dortmund striker found himself frozen out of the Arsenal side following a disciplinary breach that also saw him stripped of the armband at the Emirates.

Despite the relationship between him and Arteta turning sour, Aubameyang revealed the Spaniard wished him luck ahead of his move to Barcelona. The 32-year-old also claimed that he was well prepared for Barcelona's style of play thanks to the Arsenal manager.

Aubameyang told Mundo Deportivo, as quoted by Metro:

"Yes, Arteta wished me luck at Barca. Some of the things we did with Arteta are similar. I still have to get used to it but I am eager to learn. When I see how the boys play, I want to do the same."

GOAL @goal Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang didn't think twice about taking a pay cut to join Barcelona 🤝 Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang didn't think twice about taking a pay cut to join Barcelona 🤝 https://t.co/7JF6WIbs6f

Aubameyang has managed to hit the ground running at Barcelona. He scored a hat-trick on his first La Liga start on Sunday in a 4-2 win over Valencia.

The Blaugrana will next be in action against Serie A giants Napoli in the second leg of the Europa League Round of 16 having been held 1-1 at home a week ago. Aubameyang has stated that he wants to win the Europa League with the Spanish giants this season. He said:

"We are going to give everything and, personally, I am going to continue working as I have done since I arrived. I want to win games and I want to win this Europa League. So if we want to win it, we have to win this game. Another hat-trick? I don’t know (laughs), but if we win it’s the most important thing."

Can Aubameyang take Barcelona to their previous heights?

Xavi Hernandez seems to have steadied the ship having taken over from Ronald Koeman in mid-season. The Catalan giants are slowly but surely improving under their new manager. The addition of a goalscorer of Aubameyang's caliber should help their cause.

Piers Morgan @piersmorgan FC Barcelona @FCBarcelona 𝙏𝙃𝙄𝙎 𝙅𝙐𝙎𝙏 𝙄𝙉 !!! The referee of today's



... 𝘼 𝙃𝘼𝙏 𝙏𝙍𝙄𝘾𝙆 𝙁𝙊𝙍 𝙏𝙃𝙀 𝙉𝙀𝙒𝘾𝙊𝙈𝙀𝙍 !!! 𝙏𝙃𝙄𝙎 𝙅𝙐𝙎𝙏 𝙄𝙉 !!! The referee of today's #ValenciaBarça has given @Pedri 's goal to @Auba ... 𝘼 𝙃𝘼𝙏 𝙏𝙍𝙄𝘾𝙆 𝙁𝙊𝙍 𝙏𝙃𝙀 𝙉𝙀𝙒𝘾𝙊𝙈𝙀𝙍 !!! 🚨 𝙏𝙃𝙄𝙎 𝙅𝙐𝙎𝙏 𝙄𝙉 !!! The referee of today's #ValenciaBarça has given @Pedri's goal to @Auba!... 𝘼 𝙃𝘼𝙏 𝙏𝙍𝙄𝘾𝙆 𝙁𝙊𝙍 𝙏𝙃𝙀 𝙉𝙀𝙒𝘾𝙊𝙈𝙀𝙍 !!! 🙌 https://t.co/hYVdY8X2S4 I hope all those Arsenal fans who celebrated Aubameyang’s departure because they ‘trust in Arteta’s process’ are proud of themselves? What a fiasco for our club that we forced out such a great player - and didn’t even bother to replace him. I was furious at the time, more so now. twitter.com/fcbarcelona/st… I hope all those Arsenal fans who celebrated Aubameyang’s departure because they ‘trust in Arteta’s process’ are proud of themselves? What a fiasco for our club that we forced out such a great player - and didn’t even bother to replace him. I was furious at the time, more so now. twitter.com/fcbarcelona/st…

The 32-year-old has been a lethal goalscorer throughout his career, having notched up 141 goals in 213 games for Borussia Dortmund and 92 goals in 163 games for Arsenal.

The Blaugrana are going through a transition phase. Having someone like Aubameyang in their ranks should prove to be a huge asset for them.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar