Aubameyang snubs Arsenal’s Emirates Stadium while choosing preferred venue 

When asked to pick his preferred stadium, former Arsenal star Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has chosen Barcelona’s Camp Nou over the Gunners’ Emirates Stadium.

Aubameyang signed for Arsenal from Borussia Dortmund for a whopping €63.75 million fee in January 2018. He quickly settled in at the Emirates, scoring 10 goals and providing four assists in 13 Premier League games in his debut season.

Before being frozen out of the team following a disciplinary sanction in 2021, Aubameyang played 163 games for Arsenal across competitions, recording 92 goals and 21 assists.

The two parties eventually agreed upon mutual contract termination, paving the way for his switch to Barcelona.

Playing ESPN’s 'You Have To Answer' quiz show, Aubameyang was asked a number of difficult questions. One of them forced him to choose between his present and former home stadiums. The Gabonese striker thought for a split second before picking Camp Nou ahead of the Emirates Stadium.

Aubameyang, 33, enjoyed a fruitful spell at Barcelona in the 2021-22 season. Joining as a free agent on deadline day, he scored 13 goals in 23 appearances for the Blaugrana across competitions.

Succeeding Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang at Arsenal won’t be straightforward for Gabriel Jesus

Having missed out on a top-four finish in the Premier League last season, Mikel Arteta’s side went shopping in the summer, bringing in a bunch of fresh faces. Former Manchester City star Gabriel Jesus is by far the most expensive and high-profile of the lot.

The €52.2 million man has impressed in pre-season fixtures, but doing so in competitive fixtures is a much tougher job. Given Jesus’ experience in the league and his price tag, fans are expecting him to turn heads in every single appearance. They are probably expecting him to do what Aubameyang did for most of his time in London.

The forward dazzled with his pace and scored plenty of goals, and, most importantly, he did it all with a big smile on his face. The end of his spell may not have been ideal, but he has left a legacy in north London, one that will not be easily toppled.

It will be interesting to see how the 25-year-old Jesus goes about filling Aubameyang's shoes.

