Australia breach Thailand's resilient defense to come away with 2-1 victory | AFC Women's Asian Cup 2022

Australia continued their perfect run in the AFC Women’s Asian Cup 2022 after scripting a 2-1 victory against Thailand on Thursday in the final round of group stage fixtures. The Matildas had already qualified for the quarter-finals before the game but with the win, they secured the top spot in Group B.

Although Thailand's efforts finally went in vain, they put on a resilient defensive display. For their troubles, the Thais have also secured a quarter-final berth and will face Japan on Sunday. Meanwhile, the Matildas will square off against the Korean Republic.

Australia dominated possession from the get-go and controlled the tempo of the game. However, Thailand's sturdy defenders and goalkeeper Tiffany Sornpao managed to neutralize all threats for large parts of the game.

Emily Van Egmond scores for the Matildas, breaks Thailand's resilient defense

With a place in the quarter-finals in the bag, Matildas head coach Tony Gustavsson opted for wholesale changes to the side that beat the Philippines 4-0 on Monday. The likes of Sam Kerr, Ellie Carpenter and Caitlin Foord were given some much-needed rest ahead of the business end of the tournament.

The Australian lineup, filled with youngsters, were still extremely comfortable in possession but couldn't breach the Thai defense in the first 30 minutes.

But six minutes before the interval, Emily Van Egmond ended Thailand's resistance with an inch-perfect finish into the bottom left corner from 20 yards out.

Soon after, the Matildas had another opportunity to score and double their lead when Kyra Cooney-Cross had an opportunity to score. However, Pikul Khueanpet stepped in with a goal-saving block to keep Thailand in the game.

Sam Kerr again on the scoresheet for Australia again

Coming out in the second half, Australia carried on with their usual swagger. Thailand, though, had a golden chance through Suchawadee Nildhamrong. She intercepted a throw-in but took too long to pull the trigger and was ultimately closed down.

In the 74th minute, substitute Mary Fowler had a gilt-edged opportunity to kill the game when she latched on to the rebound after a crucial save from Sornpao. However, the 18-year-old starlet scuffed her shot wide.

Finally, in the 81st minute, Australia doubled their lead through the ever-reliable Sam Kerr but the goal came from Sornpao's mistake. As the Thai goalkeeper failed to collect a regulation save, Kerr sneaked in behind Sornpao and stabbed home the winner.

Late in the game, Thailand were finally able to breach the Australian defense when substitute Nipawan Panyosuk produced an audacious 25-yard volley that dipped over the out-of-position Lydia Williams' head and into the goal.

