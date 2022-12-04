Australia goalkeeper Mat Ryan hits back at ex-Liverpool man and club teammate over Twitter jibe after error against Argentina

Australian goalkeeper Mathew Ryan has hit back at his club teammate Kamil Grabara for a Twitter jibe following his error against Argentina at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Argentina beat the Socceroos 2-1 in the Round of 16 on Saturday (December 3) with Ryan making a crucial error that led to their second goal. He looked to dribble the ball out of danger but got caught in possession instead and Julian Alvarez pounced on the opportunity.

Grabara, his teammate in Copenhagen, took a swipe at the goalkeeper on Twitter, writing:

"It must have been politics" with a smirking face emoji

The jibe comes in light of Ryan's earlier remarks that club politics were the reason for him losing his place in Copenhagen's starting line-up to Grabara.

However, the Australian international hit back at his Polish counterpart, saying his opinions don't bother him. Speaking to the press after the loss to Argentina, Ryan said:

"I'm not surprised with you, to be honest. His opinion doesn't really concern me."

Many Twitter users jumped to Ryan's defense, saying he had an excellent campaign at the 2022 FIFA World Cup. He also kept back-to-back clean sheets against Tunisia and Denmark.

Grabara, meanwhile, was brutally mocked, with Fox Sports pundit Adam Peacock labeling him "Grubara." Another football commentator, Andy Paschalidis, called him a "keyboard warrior."

The Poland international has made just one appearance for the Eagles and is second-fiddle to Wojciech Szczesny at the Qatar showpiece.

Ryan, meanwhile, has 74 caps with the Socceroos and has played in goal in each of their games in three consecutive World Cups.

Australia's Round of 16 exit from the competition is their joint-best finish in their history, having been eliminated at the same stage back in 2006.

Argentina face the Netherlands in the FIFA World Cup quarter-finals

Argentina will continue their pursuit of a third FIFA World Cup title in Qatar against the Netherlands in the quarter-finals on Friday (December 9).

The Albiceleste are set to face their toughest challenge yet, with Oranje currently unbeaten in 19 games and looking in fine form.

It's a clash that also promises an enticing player battle between Lionel Messi and Virgil van Dijk, an unstoppable force versus an immovable object.

Messi has scored three goals for Argentina at the tournament. Meanwhile, Van Dijk's stellar displays has seen the Netherlands concede only twice in five World Cup games.

Can the match begin already!

