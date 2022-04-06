Austria FA release statement clarifying links with Manchester United interim manager Ralf Rangnick

The Austrian Football Association have rubbished claims that they have held talks with Manchester United interim manager Ralf Rangnick over taking charge of their national team.

Franco Foda stepped down from his role as the manager of the Austrian national team last month following the side's failure to qualify for the 2020 FIFA World Cup. The OFB are thus on the hunt for a new coach to take charge of their men's national team.

It emerged earlier today that the Austrian Football Association have held talks with Manchester United interim manager Rangnick over the possibility of him becoming their new coach. According to Austrian daily Kurier [via Inside Futbol], Das Team sporting direcPeter Schottel has traveled to England to have a meeting with the 63-year-old.

UtdDistrict 🇺🇦 @UtdDistrict 🗞 The Austrian Football Association want Ralf Rangnick as their next manager. Sporting Director Peter Schöttel flew to Manchester yesterday to talk to Rangnick. [ @KURIER_SPORT 🗞 The Austrian Football Association want Ralf Rangnick as their next manager. Sporting Director Peter Schöttel flew to Manchester yesterday to talk to Rangnick. [@KURIER_SPORT]

However, the OFB have now revealed that no such meeting has taken place between Schottel and Rangnick, contrary to claims. They wrote in an official statement on Twitter:

"Clarification: There has been no meeting between OFB [Austrian Football Association] sports director Peter Schottel and Ralf Rangnick, [the interim] coach of Manchester United."

Despite the Austrian Football Association's statement, it is said that they want Rangnick to take charge of the national team ahead of the 2024 European Champions qualifiers. While there have been no talks with the Manchester United interim manager so far, it remains to be seen if the OFB have plans to meet him in the future.

The German tactician is no stranger to Austrian football. He has functioned as the director of football for Red Bull Salzburg in the past.

Ralf Rangnick is in charge of Manchester United until summer

The Red Devils hired Ralf Rangnick as a temporary replacement for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer last December. The German, though, is expected to step down from his role as interim manager at the end of the season.

As per his agreement, Rangnick will move to a consultancy role at Old Trafford in the summer. However, it remains to be seen if he will be tempted to leave Manchester United if he receives a managerial offer from elsewhere.

For now, Rangnick is committed to securing a top-four finish with the Red Devils in the Premier League. The Old Trafford outfit currently sit seventh in the table with 51 points from 30 matches.

Rangnick's side are three points behind fourth-placed Tottenham Hotspur and fifth-placed Arsenal. It is worth noting that the Gunners also have a game in hand over them.

Edited by Dakir Mohammed Thanveer