"Awful in every game", "A complete lightweight" - Arsenal fans rip into new signing for his 'absolute howler' in 3-1 Brighton defeat 

Arsenal fans have ripped into new signing Fabio Vieira for his dismal performance against Brighton & Hove Albion in the EFL Cup on Wednesday, November 9.

The Gunners suffered a shock 3-1 defeat as Mikel Arteta decided to rotate his side for the game and made 10 changes from the XI that defeated Chelsea 1-0 over the weekend. Fans were not happy with Vieira's performance.

The Portuguese was signed from FC Porto at the start of the season. He has since made 13 appearances for the club across competitions, scoring two goals and providing an assist.

Six out of his 13 appearances have been as a starter. While Vieira initially impressed the fans, they believe the player has been awful in recent games.

Fans noted that Vieira's recruitment was not a smart piece of business. Others opined that Arsenal's reserve team is not on the same page as the first team.

Here are some of the best reactions across Twitter:

Novak Rosicky. @NovakRosicky



Aweful in every game.



Novak Rosicky. @NovakRosicky

Aweful in every game.

Would loan him out. @charles_watts At the moment he seems like a terrible piece of business tbh.

⏰💣 @fxckedu__ @charles_watts What was the point in signing him, just a complete lightweight @charles_watts What was the point in signing him, just a complete lightweight

S👻 @scrapytweets Fabio Vieira and Saliba were underwhelming, the only positives from the first half is Nelson, Lokonga and Nketiah Fabio Vieira and Saliba were underwhelming, the only positives from the first half is Nelson, Lokonga and Nketiah

Charles Watts @charles_watts Vieira having an absolute howler so far. Vieira having an absolute howler so far.

Shiraz Malik @SMalik86 Lokonga and Vieira have offered nothing to this game. Our second string team are not at the same level. We need quality recruitment ASAP! Lokonga and Vieira have offered nothing to this game. Our second string team are not at the same level. We need quality recruitment ASAP!

S👻 @scrapytweets Fabio Vieira and Saliba were underwhelming, the only positives from the first half is Nelson, Lokonga and Nketiah

Reality @BanterEraOver 40m for Fabio Vieira is a crime. An actual crime. 40m for Fabio Vieira is a crime. An actual crime.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta speaks about loss to Brighton

Mikel Arteta

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta said that the loss to Brighton didn't reflect his team's performance on the pitch. While speaking to the media after the game, Arteta said (via arsenal.com):

“I don’t think the result reflects what happened on the pitch, but the defence wasn’t in the boxes today. We created more than enough chances to win the game I think, but we come away with a painful result. We started the first 20 minutes of the second half really, really well. We were really dominant and we should have scored two or three goals, and in that moment we just conceded the second one and that changed the game.”

He added:

“We wanted to give the chance to everybody that is involved in the squad and we believed that this was the competition to do it.

“I’m happy with the way they performed, but disappointed with the result. Sometimes in football you don’t always get what you deserve, and today I think it is the case. But we are out and we are sorry for that because we wanted a very different result, but now we have a big one coming up on Saturday.”

The Gunners will return to action on November 12 as they take on Wolverhampton Wanderers in a Premier League away clash in what will be their last game before the FIFA World Cup break.

