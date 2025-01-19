"Awful since Amorim took over" "He offers nothing" - Fans call out Manchester United star after their loss to Brighton

Fans took to X to berate Manchester United summer signing Noussair Mazraoui for his performance in the Premier League match with Brighton & Hove Albion on Sunday, January 19. The Moroccan defender had a night to forget as the Red Devils were thrashed 3-1 at Old Trafford.

Having eked out a stoppage time 3-1 victory against Southampton in midweek, Manchester United were expected to build on the momentum going into the weekend's game. However, they returned to their old selves and started the game slowly.

Brighton’s strong start paid dividends quickly as they took the lead just five minutes into the game. Carlos Baleba’s raking pass found Kaoru Mitoma, who took advantage of United’s lax defending and squared the ball to Yankuba Minteh for an easy finish.

Rubem Amorim’s men pulled for an equalizer in the following minutes, and after a few attempts, they were handed a lifeline when Baleba brought down Joshua Zirkzee in the 18-yard box. Bruno Fernandes coolly slotted home the resulting penalty to bring his side back on level terms.

Brighton once again started on the front foot after the restart and scored a second in the 53rd minute, but it was ruled out after a VAR review adjudged that Jan Paul van Hecke fouled Diogo Dalot in the buildup. However, Mitoma made sure the next effort counted on the hour mark as he turned home Minteh’s cross.

The Seagulls would go on to wrap up the game in the 76th minute as Andre Onana’s blunder was ruthlessly punished by Georginio Rutter. From there, Brighton remained unperturbed in the remaining minutes and saw out all three points.

While several Manchester United players had a bad game, fans singled out Noussair Mazraoui for criticism. The former Bayern Munich man failed to prevent Mitoma from getting the ball in the first goal and couldn’t stop the ball from getting to the Japanese for the second goal.

Apart from that, Mazraoui won one out of the seven duels he contested and had a rating of 6.3 as per Sofascore. Below is how fans reacted to his performance.

An X user wrote:

''To be fair, he’s the least of our problems. Mazraoui has been awful since Amorim took over. First 2 goals from his man. Bruno just doesn’t fit the system against teams that sit back. Mainoo is so slow and can’t cover the ground to play in a midfield 2. Poor.''

Another tweeted:

''Whats Mazraoui done? He offers nothing''

''Mazraoui has not had a single good performance since moving to wing back'' @DavidSB4_ claimed

''Mazraoui 🤨 uncomfortable conversations soon my akhi'' @CaretakerJp added

''Mazraoui has been poor for some time now.'' @callmeMEJE wrote

Ruben Amorim says his Manchester United side are 'the worst team' in the club’s history after 1-3 defeat to Brighton

In the aftermath of Manchester United’s 3-1 defeat to Brighton, Ruben Amorim expressed his disappointment at his side’s poor run of form.

Since Amorim took over the managerial reins at Old Trafford, he has only won three of the 11 Premier League games he has managed.

In the post-match conference, Amorim said his Manchester United team are probably the worst in the club’s history.

"In [the past] 10 games in Premier League, we won two. Imagine what this is for a fan of Manchester United. Imagine what this is for me. We are getting a new coach who is losing more than the last coach. I have full knowledge of that," he said.

"We are the worst team maybe in the history of Manchester United. I know you [media] want headlines but I am saying that because we have to acknowledge that and to change that. Here you go: your headlines," Amorim added.

Manchester United are currently 13th on the Premier League table.

