Aziz Behich gives honest opinion on what he thinks about Cristiano Ronaldo after Al-Nassr move

SPL giants Al-Nassr have added another foreign player to their ranks, with Australia international Aziz Behich joining the Cristiano Ronaldo-led side. Just days after joining the Middle Eastern side, Behich shared his views regarding the Portuguese superstar.

The 33-year-old left-back joins the Knights of Najd from Melbourne City on a loan deal, agreeing to don the yellow shirt for the remainder of the 2023-24 season.

During his career, Behich has played for several European clubs such as PSV Eindhoven, Istanbul Basaksehir, and Dundee United. He becomes the latest international footballer to join the Saudi Pro League since Ronaldo's move to the country last year. Behich said (via ESPN):

"With how good the Saudi league's going and growing, I'm really excited to be a part of it."

Behich also praised Al-Nassr captain Cristiano Ronaldo, saying:

"I've always admired his game. I don't know how much it's sunk in right now, being in [Australia] camp and trying to focus here with the job I've got to do here. Once I get there, I think it'll really sink in."

Despite his excitement about playing alongside the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Sadio Mane, and Marcelo Brozovic, Behich clarified that he intends to return to his hometown at the end of the season.

Aziz Behich becomes the eighth player to join Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr this season

In order to assemble a title-winning squad, the Saudi Arabian giants have shelled out a lot of money this season, sanctioning the signings of eight players in total. Their spending spree in the ongoing season has racked up a bill in excess of €165m, making them the third-highest spenders in the league after Al-Hilal and Al-Ahli.

Behich's loan move has reportedly cost Al-Nassr a fee of $2m (AUS) despite the short-term nature of his deal. However, his fee pales in comparison with the other recruits, with the cash-laden club splurging a whopping €60m for Otavio, their most expensive summer transfer of the season.

Cristiano Ronaldo's side has also let go of a number of players to accommodate the incomings, despite most of these outgoing deals being on loans. However, the most surprising exit for Al-Nassr has turned out to be Seko Fofana, who was recently loaned out to fellow Saudi outfit, Al-Ettifaq. Despite having spent only six months at the Al-Awwal Park, the €25m signing will be spending the remainder of the season with Steven Gerrard's side.