"Back to where he was 2 or 3 years ago" - Paul Merson heaps praise on Liverpool star for his performance against Bournemouth

Arsenal legend Paul Merson has heaped praise on Liverpool star Roberto Firmino after his inspired performance in his team's 9-0 win over Bournemouth on Saturday (August 27).

The Reds recorded a joint-record Premier League win at Anfield against the Cherries, with the Brazil international stealing the show. Firmino arguably would not have started the game if it weren't for Darwin Nunez's red card against Crystal Palace.

The Uruguay international missed Liverpool's trip to Old Trafford on August 22 as a result, which the Reds lost 2-1. Firmino was at the end of a lot of criticism that day, but he fired back at his critics by scoring a brace and providing a hat-trick of assists against Bournemouth.

Speaking on Sky Sports (h/t HITC) about the former Hoffenheim star's performance after the game, Merson said:

“Firmino was back to where he was two or three years ago. He knitted everything together. He was absolutely outstanding.”

Firmino was one-third of the deadly attacking triumvirate at Liverpool that included Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah. However, the Brazilian's consistency and form have been on the wane recently.

Injuries, coupled with the arrivals of Luis Diaz and Darwin Nunez, have also played a part in Klopp losing his previously unshakeable faith in Firmino as a regular starter.

He started just 10 games in the Premier League last season, and if it wasn't for Nunez's three-game suspension, he could have still been warming the bench for the Reds.

Firmino's performance came at the perfect time for Liverpool

Firmino was regularly left out of the Reds' starting XI, especially after the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in January and February. Diaz's arrival pushed Mane to play as a centre-forward.

The Senegal international left the Reds earlier this summer to move to Bayern Munich for a fee of £35 million. Liverpool may have signed Nunez from SL Benfica, but they lost a lot of attacking depth by offloading Divock Origi and Takumi Minamino.

B/R Football @brfootball



Hat trick of assists in 30 minutes



Firmino is on one 🌪️ First league goal at Anfield since December 2020Hat trick of assists in 30 minutesFirmino is on one 🌪️ First league goal at Anfield since December 2020 ✅Hat trick of assists in 30 minutes ✅Firmino is on one 🌪️ https://t.co/iUHhBvoF0Z

Firmino's slow start to the current season (prior to gameweek 4) was starting to worry Liverpool fans, especially due to Diogo Jota's injury. He was dropping way too deep against Manchester United for a player who is expected to contribute goals and assists.

However, this performance would provide a sigh of relief to Klopp. Firmino was virtually unplayable against manager Scott Parker's side. He provided an assist in all of Liverpool's first three goals and scored to make it 4-0 before netting another in the 62nd minute.

His playing style has never just been about goals. His ability to create space for those around him and selflessly set them up for goals has always been his strength.

It was on full display against the newly-promoted Premier League outfit on Saturday. Klopp will hope that this isn't just a flash in the pan and that Firmino builds on this performance.

Paul Merson predicts the result of Chelsea vs Leicester City and every PL GW 4 fixture! Click here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Yasho Amonkar