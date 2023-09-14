"Back home with my boys" - Real Madrid star Jude Bellingham reacts on social media as he returns to first-team training

Real Madrid midfielder Jude Bellingham is happy to be back at his club after a productive international break.

Bellingham, 20, has hit the ground running after arriving at the Santiago Bernabeu in a €103 million move from Bundesliga giants Borussia Dortmund in the summer. The Englishman has bagged five goals and an assist - netting in all four games - as Los Blancos find themselves top of the pile in La Liga.

The 20-year-old drew a blank in England's 1-1 draw with Ukraine in an UEFA Euro 2024 qualifier in Warsaw. However, Bellingham sizzled in the Three Lions' 3-1 friendly win at Scotland, registering a goal and an assist.

After doubling Gareth Southgate's side's lead inside 35 minutes, Bellingham displayed a sumptuous bit of turn and skill to set up his captain Harry Kane for the third.

Bellingham stated that he is elated to be back in training at Madrid after the international break, putting out an Instagram story with the caption:

"Back home with my boys"

The Englishman will look to score in a fifth straight game when Los Blancos welcome Real Sociedad to the Santiago Bernabeu on Sunday (September 16).

Real Madrid set highest salary limit by La Liga

Real Madrid

In a testament to their judicious spending and intelligent financial management, Real Madrid have received the highest salary limit of €727 million by La Liga. It's a 6.4% increase from their last season cap of €683 million, as reported by Managing Madrid.

The salary limits of each club are set based on their income and expenses. Each club is allowed to spend 70% of their turnover on players, staff and other salaries to ensure financial sustainability and competitiveness of the league.

Interestingly, Los Blancos' salary cap is more than double that of Atletico Madrid (€296 million), who have the next highest cap. Meanwhile, Barcelona, considering all their well-documented financial woes, have been alllocated a salary cap of €270 million by the Spanish top flight.

This summer, Carlo Ancelotti's side spent €129.5 million on new signings, as per Transfermarkt, and had departures worth €7 million.