“Back to home” - Cristiano Ronaldo’s girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez shares airplane selfie after Madrid getaway

Cristiano Ronaldo's girlfriend, Georgina Rodriguez, recently shared an airplane selfie on her Instagram story as she returned from her Madrid getaway.

While away, the social media influencer and model posted several pictures of herself enjoying the holiday. Posting eight pictures on Instagram a couple of days ago, she captioned it:

"Such a dope energy."

Rodriguez's Instagram story from today (September 14) sees her comfortably lying down in a plane. The caption reads alongside a red heart and airplane emoji:

"Back to home"

Georgina Rodriguez returns from Madrid trip

During her time in Spain, the 29-year-old travelled to a village in the European country called Agua Amarga. Enjoying some time on the beach, Rodriguez posted several pictures posing for Algo Yoga's latest line of swimwear.

With over 50 million Instagram followers, the Portugal icon's partner is quite popular on social media. The post above generated nearly a stunning two million likes.

Ronaldo and his current girlfriend met back in 2016 when the latter worked as a sales assistant for Gucci in Madrid. It was there that she caught the Real Madrid legend's eye and vice-versa.

Today, the couple share five children, Mateo, Eva, Bella Esmeralda, Alana Martina, and Cristiano Junior, who isn't Rodriguez's biological child. The two remain unmarried.

"Of course" - Georgina Rodriguez certain of marriage with Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez

Cristiano Ronaldo's girlfriend, Georgina Rodriguez, has made it clear that she wishes to tie the knot with the Portuguese superstar somewhere down the line.

The couple remain unmarried after having met for the first time in 2016. Whenever asked about a potential marriage between the couple, Rodriguez has remained positive.

During Ronaldo's launch of a mineral water brand named Ursu9 in June, she responded to the question by saying (via MARCA):

"Of course."

Addressing the same situation during her time at work with Netflix for I Am Georgina, she said (via Netflix):

"To be honest, I don’t think our situation would change drastically."

The former Manchester United star himself confirmed that the possibility is very real. Speaking to Piers Morgan, he said:

"It could be in a year, or it could be in six months or a month. I’m 1000 percent sure it will happen."

Regardless of marriage, the couple seem content with one another, often sharing images on Instagram together and their five children. Fans would have to wait a little longer for the duo to officially announce their marriage.