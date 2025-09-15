“Back in Leverkusen” - Liverpool star Jeremie Frimpong names former teammate who may have better free-kick taking ability than Dominik Szoboszlai

Liverpool defender Jeremie Frimpong has named former Bayer Leverkusen teammate Alejandro Grimaldo as one of the best free-kick takers he has played with in his career. He also believes Dominik Szoboszlai comes close, but the Spaniard has scored a few in his career that have impressed him.
Szoboszlai scored a stunning free kick in August to help the Reds win 1-0 against Arsenal in the Premier League. The goal was voted the PL goal of the month in August, with the 24-year-old becoming the first Hungarian player to win one of the Premier League's monthly awards.
He told the club's media team:
“Yeah, I’ll probably say Dom’s. Oh, that I’ve seen live? Grimaldo as well. Back in Leverkusen, his free-kicks are – it’s between Dom and Grimaldo.”
Apart from Frimpong, Florian Wirtz, Hugo Ekitike, Ibrahima Konate, Giorgi Mamardashvili, Federico Chiesa, Alexis Mac-Allister, Joe Gomez, and Trey Nyoni also picked Szoboszlai's free kick in Liverpool's win over Arsenal as the best they have seen.
Meanwhile, Virgil van Dijk selected Lionel Messi's free kick against Liverpool in the UEFA Champions League as the best, while Szoboszlai chose Cristiano Ronaldo, referencing the free kick he scored during his Manchester United days against Portsmouth in 2008.
Andrew Robertson had the most unique pick, as he went for Shinsuke Nakamura's goal against Manchester United at Celtic Park in 2006.
Liverpool star Dominik Szoboszlai on his free kick vs Arsenal
Liverpool star Dominik Szoboszlai spoke to the club's website after his free kick against Arsenal, claiming that he was ready to take the risk to help his side get the win. The Hungarian said that he practised with former teammate Trent Alexander-Arnold, helping him out.
He said:
"Well, luckily, since we started the season, we could practise some free-kicks. I felt this was a little bit further. I was like, ‘I’ll take a risk.’ I was confident in myself so I tried it. Finally! Long time ago."
"It was a long time ago [I last scored one], when you practise all the time. To be honest, I should mention Trent [Alexander-Arnold] because, as you know, he was taking the free-kicks because obviously he has an unbelievable shot. But finally I could have my chance and did it."
Dominik Szoboszlai has played 99 matches for Liverpool since moving from RB Leipzig in 2023. The Reds activated his £60 million release clause, and he has scored 16 goals while assisting 15 times.