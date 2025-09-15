“Back in Leverkusen” - Liverpool star Jeremie Frimpong names former teammate who may have better free-kick taking ability than Dominik Szoboszlai

Liverpool defender Jeremie Frimpong has named former Bayer Leverkusen teammate Alejandro Grimaldo as one of the best free-kick takers he has played with in his career. He also believes Dominik Szoboszlai comes close, but the Spaniard has scored a few in his career that have impressed him.

Ad

Szoboszlai scored a stunning free kick in August to help the Reds win 1-0 against Arsenal in the Premier League. The goal was voted the PL goal of the month in August, with the 24-year-old becoming the first Hungarian player to win one of the Premier League's monthly awards.

He told the club's media team:

“Yeah, I’ll probably say Dom’s. Oh, that I’ve seen live? Grimaldo as well. Back in Leverkusen, his free-kicks are – it’s between Dom and Grimaldo.”

Ad

Trending

Apart from Frimpong, Florian Wirtz, Hugo Ekitike, Ibrahima Konate, Giorgi Mamardashvili, Federico Chiesa, Alexis Mac-Allister, Joe Gomez, and Trey Nyoni also picked Szoboszlai's free kick in Liverpool's win over Arsenal as the best they have seen.

Meanwhile, Virgil van Dijk selected Lionel Messi's free kick against Liverpool in the UEFA Champions League as the best, while Szoboszlai chose Cristiano Ronaldo, referencing the free kick he scored during his Manchester United days against Portsmouth in 2008.

Ad

Andrew Robertson had the most unique pick, as he went for Shinsuke Nakamura's goal against Manchester United at Celtic Park in 2006.

Liverpool star Dominik Szoboszlai on his free kick vs Arsenal

Liverpool star Dominik Szoboszlai spoke to the club's website after his free kick against Arsenal, claiming that he was ready to take the risk to help his side get the win. The Hungarian said that he practised with former teammate Trent Alexander-Arnold, helping him out.

Ad

He said:

"Well, luckily, since we started the season, we could practise some free-kicks. I felt this was a little bit further. I was like, ‘I’ll take a risk.’ I was confident in myself so I tried it. Finally! Long time ago."

"It was a long time ago [I last scored one], when you practise all the time. To be honest, I should mention Trent [Alexander-Arnold] because, as you know, he was taking the free-kicks because obviously he has an unbelievable shot. But finally I could have my chance and did it."

Dominik Szoboszlai has played 99 matches for Liverpool since moving from RB Leipzig in 2023. The Reds activated his £60 million release clause, and he has scored 16 goals while assisting 15 times.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sripad Sripad is a veteran Sportskeeda football journalist who has been with the company for around 10 years. His tryst with writing happened in class XI when he started penning blogs, and his foray into football was during the early 2000s, watching matches with his cousins.



Sripad has been a Chelsea fan through and through since the age of 9 and can watch their 2012 Champions League triumph on repeat. The undisputed ‘GOAT’ according to him is Lionel Messi and his favorite managers are Jose Mourinho and Sir Alex Ferguson. Apart from popular European leagues, he also likes to follow other leagues like the MLS, Saudi Pro League, Eredivisie, and Liga MX.



Sripad believes in only using the right sources for his articles, and is an expert in understanding how to get the right quotes for each news to provide proper background information. His exploits have led him to become a popular figure in European Football and interviewing Premier League legends such as Alan Shearer, Shay Given, Paul Dickov, and John Barnes. His articles have been much revered amongst the football fraternity and have been shared by the likes of John Terry, Gary Lineker, and Declan Rice.



If given a chance to change a football rule, Sripad wants VAR to be fully automated and offside rules to be less stringent. When not working, he likes to watch past Formula 1 races and play FIFA. Know More