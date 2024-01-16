“Back for more” - Cristiano Ronaldo expresses determination shortly after Lionel Messi wins 2023 FIFA The Best Men’s Player award

Cristiano Ronaldo has put out a bullish message that he yearns 'for more' shortly after his arch-rival Lionel Messi won the 2023 FIFA The Best Men's player award on Monday (January 15).

Messi finished in a tie with Manchester City striker Erling Haaland with 48 points but won the award due to bagging more five-point scores (109-64) from national team captains than his Norwegian counterpart.

Ronaldo didn't finish in the top-three of the award but has shared his desire to achieve more, just a month shy of his 39th birthday. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner put out an Instagram post with the caption:

"Back for more"

Ronaldo is coming off a stellar 2023 for club and country, scoring 54 goals, the most by any player.

Forty-four of those strikes came for his current club side, Al-Nassr - whom he joined in December 2022 on a free transfer. He also scored 10 times for Portugal, helping them qualify for the UEFA Euro 2024 Championships in Germany this summer.

Ronaldo is the leading goalscorer (20) and assist provider (9) in the Saudi Pro League this season, where his side are only behind runaway leaders Al-Hilal (53) after 19 games.

What's next for Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo?

Lionel Messi (left) and Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi are widely regarded as two of the best players in the game's history. Despite being on the wrong side of 30, both are still going strong, having amassed over 800 goals for club and country.

Ronaldo is currently enjoying a midseason break, with Al-Nassr set to return to competitive action on February 14 at Al-Feiha in the AFC Champions League Round of 16. Before that, he's expected to feature in a series of friendlies, including one with Messi's Inter Miami in Riyadh on February 1.

Messi, meanwhile, is with the Herons ahead of their first-ever pre-season trip outside the States. The MLS side are scheduled to play seven friendlies in five different countries before their 2024 season opener at home to Real Salt Lake on February 21.