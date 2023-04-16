"Back to old settings" "Absolutely awful" - Manchester United fans identity 2 players as 'problems' ahead of Nottingham Forest clash 

Manchester United's lineup for the Premier League away clash against Nottingham Forest has been announced. Fans on Twitter have identified Harry Maguire and Victor Lindelof as the two problems in the first XI.

The Red Devils are without both Raphael Varane and Lisandro Martinez. Martinez is out for the rest of the season after suffering a broken bone in his foot against Sevilla.

Varane was also taken off during the same game. The Frenchman is expected to be out for a few weeks. In the duo's absence, Ten Hag has opted for a partnership of Maguire and Lindelof. Both players have played a bit-part role in the team this season. Maguire has made 26 appearances across competitions while Lindelof has played only 23 matches.

Fans have identified the duo as the problem, as one wrote on Twitter:

"Back to old settings. Maguire and Lindelof at the back I'm literally done."

Another wrote:

"The bench looks absolutely awful."

David De Gea starts in goal for the Red Devils against Forest. Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Diogo Dalot start alongside Maguire and Lindelof at the back. Casemiro, Marcel Sabitzer, and Bruno Fernandes are the three midfielders, while Antony, Jadon Sancho, and Anthony Martial start in attack.

Fans, however, are most worried about the central defending pairing. Here are some of the best reactions from Manchester United fans after their lineup against Forest was announced:

Manchester United midfielder Bruno Fernandes made a bullish claim

Manchester United have had a busy schedule in recent games. They are set to play their 51st match of the season against Forest. The likes of Marcus Rashford, Martinez, and Varane have suffered injuries as well.

All things considered, one would imagine the hectic fixtures are hurting the team. Bruno Fernandes, however, claimed the opposite as he said (via United's website):

"We want it to be like that [busy] because we want to play in different competitions, We still have the chance to win two of them and we still want to be in the top four. So it's nice to be in that position. It's tough but it's nice at the same time."

United are fourth in the Premier League table heading into their clash against Nottingham Forest.

