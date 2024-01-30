“Back in time to destroy Messi”, “He wasn’t injured” - Fans react to image of Cristiano Ronaldo in training ahead of Inter Miami showdown

Fans have reacted to pictures of Cristiano Ronaldo back in training ahead of Al-Nassr's blockbuster showdown with Lionel Messi's Inter Miami in a friendly in Riyadh on Thursday (February 1).

Ronaldo, 38, has been dealing with a fitness issue that forced the postponement of Al-Alami's two friendlies in China a week ago. However, with the Portugal captain back in training after nearly two weeks, he's all set to feature against his arch-rival Messi's Miami, who are in the Kingdom for the 2024 Riyadh Season Cup.

Tata Martino's side lost 4-3 to Saudi Pro League leaders Al-Hilal on Monday (January 29), with Messi and new signing Luis Suarez among the scorers for the visitors. However, the former Barcelona duo couldn't help avert the Herons' second straight pre-season defeat, having lost 1-0 at FC Dallas a few days earlier.

Next up, they face another formidable test against Ronaldo's Al-Nassr, who are only behind Al-Hilal in the Saudi Pro League standings. Fans are excited to see Ronaldo potentially squaring up with Messi, with one tweeting:

"He came back in time to destroy Messi"

Another chimed in:

"He wasn't injured"

Here are some of the top reactions on X:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Following the clash with Messi's Inter Miami, Al-Nassr take on Al-Hilal on February 8 in the last game of the friendly tournament.

What happened the last time Cristiano Ronaldo faced Inter Miami star Lionel Messi?

Cristiano Ronaldo (left) and Lionel Messi

Cristiano Ronaldo last met Inter Miami captain Lionel Messi on matchday six of the 2020-21 UEFA Champions League on December 8.

The then Juventus striker starred with a brace as the Bianconeri won 3-0 on the night. Ronaldo scored in either half in an empty Camp Nou due to the COVID-19 lockdown, either side of a Weston McKennie 20th-minute strike.

Ronaldo opened the scoring inside 13 minutes before completing his brace seven minutes into the second period, with both strikes coming from the spot. It was the Portuguese's first UEFA Champions goal in four games at the Camp Nou.

Both Juventus and Barca finished with 15 points apiece, with the Bianconeri finishing ahead of the Blaugrana, to qualify for the Round of 16. However, both Messi and Ronaldo's teams lost in that round, with Barca losing 5-2 on aggregate to PSG, while Juventus lost out to Porto on away goals after a 4-4 aggregate draw.