"Bad move", "Genuinely Curious" - Arsenal fans baffled by decision to bench key player against Leeds United 

Arsenal fans are surprised by Mikel Arteta's decision to keep Emile Smith Rowe on the bench ahead of their Premier League clash against Leeds United. Smith Rowe has been a vital attacking engine for the Gunners throughout this season, and with the club pushing for a Champions League spot, it's a surprise he's on the bench.

The Gooners took to Twitter to question Arteta's decision not to start the talented star, and here is a selection of their tweets:

🇵🇸🇾🇪 @abzzinhoo Arsenal @Arsenal TEAM NEWS!



🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Holding at the back

Elneny in midfield

Gabi in attack



Genuinely curious as to why he's preferred Martinelli over Smith Rowe the past 2 games

suuuuuuu @ansunishae Arsenal @Arsenal TEAM NEWS!



🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Holding at the back

Elneny in midfield

Gabi in attack



Free smith Rowe

Joely @JoelWells4 I love Martinelli but I feel like Smith Rowe should be getting a start over him today I love Martinelli but I feel like Smith Rowe should be getting a start over him today

Emile Smith Rowe has gone from being a young Gunner to one of the best players at the Emirates Stadium. This season, the star has risen above expectations, garnering 10 goals and 2 assists from 20 Premier League starts.

Arsenal are just one point ahead of Tottenham, who are threatening them for fourth position. If they can beat Leeds, they can close the gap between them and Chelsea in 3rd place.

Mikel Arteta wants Leicester City star to play for Arsenal

According to a report released by The Mirror (via Football London), Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has outlined Leicester city’s Youri Tielemans as a potential midfield signing. The Belgian is considered to be one of the Gunner’s top targets, with Arteta hoping to strengthen the team in the summer ahead of the next campaign.

The Belgian is not expected to extend his deal at Leicester, which leaves the Gunners with an easy task as it regards acquiring the midfielder. If Arsenal succeed by getting into the Champions League, Arteta could tempt the Belgian with the prospect of continental football next season.

Tielemans, who is valued between £34-43 million will however be expected to move for much less in the summer. Technical director Edu will however hope that he can get a favorable deal across the line despite interest from other parties as the Gunners hope to strengthen further this summer.

While none of the clubs in question have offered an official statement considering the future of the talented midfielder, it remains almost certain that Tielemans will move in the summer. Nevertheless, the talented Belgian’s future will be sorted out come the end of the season and at the start of the summer transfer window.

