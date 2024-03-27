"Bad news for Barcelona", "Too good to retire" - Real Madrid fans react as Toni Kroos reportedly makes decision about his future at the club

Real Madrid fans have fired a warning to their La Liga rivals Barcelona amid reports indicating Toni Kroos is set to extend his stay at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano reports that Kroos is set to remain with Madrid for another season. The veteran German playmaker is close to agreeing on a new one-year deal which will run until 2025.

Kroos' current contract expires at the end of the season but he's still proven to be one of Real Madrid's most important players. The 34-year-old has registered one goal and seven assists in 38 games across competitions.

The five-time UEFA Champions League winner came out of international duty and started for Germany this week. He assisted Florian Wirtz's opener in a 2-0 friendly win against France (March 23).

Kroos is expected to be selected in Julian Nagelsmann's Die Mannschaft squad for the European Championships. But, before that, his future with Madrid will be thrashed out.

Romano claims that direct talks have taken place between Kroos and the La Liga giants. His extension is deemed a formality and likely means an announcement can be expected shortly.

Barcelona fans may be sick of the sight of Kroos as he's been a thorn in their side during the El Clasico rivalry for several years. The German midfielder has bagged one goal and three assists in 27 games, finishing on the winning side 13 times.

One fan thinks the Blaugrana won't be happy to hear about Kroos' impending extension:

"Bad news for Barcelona."

Another fan was delighted the 2014 FIFA World Cup winner has seemingly opted to continue his career:

"As expected. He is still too good to retire. One more season, the last dance."

Here's how fans on X (formerly Twitter) reacted to Los Blancos' hero closing in on an extension:

Toni Kroos nearly joined Barcelona before heading to Real Madrid

Toni Kroos joined Real Madrid after Barcelona opted out of a deal.

Kroos could have been playing for Barcelona if they opted to beat Real Madrid to his signature in 2014. The German was leaving Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich and the Catalan giants were interested.

Former Barca and Bayern boss Pep Guardiola reportedly advised Kroos to join the Blaugrana. The veteran midfielder was ready to head to Camp Nou, per Mundo Deportivo.

However, Barcelona turned Kroos down and he joined Real Madrid in a €25 million deal. He's won 21 major trophies and will go down as one of their greatest midfielders.

Luis Enrique, who was in charge of Barca, explained why the German was snubbed. He suggested they prioritized a move for Ivan Rakitic (via Sports Illustrated):

"[Kroos] fit in as well, I remember this was our doubt. I would have signed both. But there wasn't enough money. I wish I had signed both."

Barca boast several midfield legends such as Xavi, Andres Iniesta, and Sergio Busquets. Kroos could have joined that group but instead has shone at Real Madrid.