"Bad news for Liverpool" "He's gonna shine and sh** on all the haters" - Real Madrid fans react brilliantly as one player returns to the squad for Cadiz clash

A section of Real Madrid fans online were happy to see Eden Hazard being named in the squad to face Cadiz in La Liga on Sunday, May 15. The Belgian forward has been named on the bench by manager Carlo Ancelotti ahead of their second-last league game of the season.

Eden Hazard has become one of the forgotten players at the Santiago Bernabeu this season. The 31-year-old forward has had an injury-hit season. But even when he is fit, he has had very little game-time. The forward has only recently returned to first-team action following ankle surgery.

Hazard has had a disappointing season in front of goal. The former Chelsea superstar has scored once and assisted twice in 22 games across all competitions.

Despite his lack of game-time and goal contributions, Real Madrid fans on Twitter are excited to see Eden Hazard return to the first-team squad. Some fans even expressed high expectations from the Belgian and gave Liverpool a warning ahead of the Champions League final.

Real Madrid have already secured the La Liga title this season and are now in a position to play a rotated starting XI against a Cadiz side involved in a relegation battle. Carlo Ancelotti has decided to name the likes of Andriy Lunin, Mariano Diaz and Jesus Vallejo in the playing XI.

Cadiz are currently 17th in the standings, just two points clear of the relegation zone with two games remaining in the season.

Real Madrid have a Champions League final to look forward to at the end of the season

After already winning the league, Real Madrid will have one eye on the Champions League final. Carlo Ancelotti's side will take on an in-form Liverpool side in the Champions League final on May 28 at Paris' Stade de France stadium.

Los Blancos secured a comeback win over Manchester City in the semifinals to book their place in the final. Two late goals from Rodrygo took the tie into extra time when Karim Benzema netted the winner from the penalty spot.

This year's final is a repeat of the 2018 Champions League final, which Real Madrid won 3-1.

It is worth mentioning that Liverpool will come into the final on the back of some great momentum. The Reds have already secured two trophies this season. Jurgen Klopp's side defeated Chelsea in the FA Cup final on Saturday, 14 May. The Reds already have the Carabao cup in the bag, winning the final in February against the same opponents.

