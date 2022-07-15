“Bad news for Ronaldo” – Manchester United fans react to impressive ‘attitude and body language’ from player during 4-1 pre-season triumph over Melbourne Victory

Manchester United fans have showered praise on Anthony Martial following his display against Melbourne Victory, while aiming subtle digs at Cristiano Ronaldo.

The Red Devils thumped the A-League outfit 4-1 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground today (July 15) to pick up their second successive pre-season win. Martial, who scored in their 4-0 victory against Liverpool earlier this week, netted his side's second goal against Melbourne.

It was a well-taken strike from the forward, who placed a composed left-footed finish from inside the penalty area. Anthony Elanga initially miscontrolled a cross from the right but the ball fell kindly to Martial, who made no mistake.

Manchester United fans took to Twitter to praise the 26-year-old for his second goal in as many games under Erik ten Hag. One user wrote:

"By the way, there's a complete change in Anthony Martial's attitude and body language. Looks so hungry, sharp, lively, and eager to get involved. Whatever Erik ten Hag is doing to him is obviously working and Man Utd will benefit hugely from it."

Another user stated that Martial's impressive returns in pre-season are bad news for Ronaldo, who is currently absent from the squad due to personal reasons. He tweeted:

"Bad news for Ronaldo."

Here are some of the best reactions to Martial's display against Melbourne Victory:

Trey @UTDTrey For everyone who stood by him and didn't turn on him, you're a real one.This rise back to the top is for you. MARTIAL FC FOREVER For everyone who stood by him and didn't turn on him, you're a real one.This rise back to the top is for you. MARTIAL FC FOREVER https://t.co/ZydJ8CkuvR

Rich Fay @RichFay It was a simple finish, but that's the reward for a rejuvenated Anthony Martial making those runs into the right areas in the first place. His movement has been excellent again today and, credit to him, he certainly looks like he has a role to play this season #mufc It was a simple finish, but that's the reward for a rejuvenated Anthony Martial making those runs into the right areas in the first place. His movement has been excellent again today and, credit to him, he certainly looks like he has a role to play this season #mufc

Manchester United's Cristiano Ronaldo and Anthony Martial endured contrasting 2021-22 seasons

In his first season back with Manchester United, Ronaldo scored 24 goals in 38 matches across all competitions. The 37-year-old ended as the Red Devils' top-scorer, though his efforts didn't help the club win any silverware.

Martial, meanwhile, spent only the first half of last season at Old Trafford. He scored just once in 11 matches in all competitions before being shipped out on loan to Sevilla. However, the spell in Spain failed to revitalize him as he recorded just one goal and one assist in 12 matches across competitions for the La Liga outfit.

The Frenchman now seems to have found his mojo back under Ten Hag. Aside from his two well-taken goals, Martial has impressed with his movement and link-up play as well.

Ronaldo's future at Manchester United is still up in the air as he is yet to report to the club's pre-season camp. It remains to be seen if the Portuguese forward will make it in time for the Red Devils' next match on July 19 against Crystal Palace.

As things stand, Martial looks likely to play once again in the game against the Eagles and will be keen to impress once more.

