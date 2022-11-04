"Bad timing" - Chris Sutton predicts 2-1 scoreline for Tottenham Hotspur vs Liverpool

Former Chelsea and Blackburn Rovers striker Chris Sutton has predicted a 2-1 win for Liverpool at Tottenham Hotspur in their upcoming Premier League clash on Sunday (6 November).

Liverpool have endured their worst start to a Premier League season under Jurgen Klopp this season, registering just four wins in 12 games so far. The 19-time domestic champions are currently ninth in the 2022-23 table with just 16 points, five above the relegation zone.

Tottenham, on the other hand, are third in the Premier League standings with 26 points from 13 games. Earlier last season, the Lilywhites held the Reds to a thrilling 2-2 draw on their home turf.

In his column for BBC Sport, Sutton highlighted Spurs star Son Heung-min's absence as a talking point in the upcoming clash in London. He wrote:

"Son Heung-min's injury is especially bad timing for Tottenham at the moment with Richarlison and Dejan Kulusevski already out. The only good news for Spurs fans is that I am backing Liverpool to win, and I have been wrong about almost every Reds result this season."

The 1995-95 Premier League winner continued:

"I honestly don't know what to expect from either team here because as good as Liverpool have been in Europe over the past couple of weeks, they have been as poor in the Premier League to lose to Nottingham Forest and then Leeds."

"As for Spurs, well they seem to specialize in starting games badly then battling back to win. Whether they can do that without Son is another matter though."

Sutton predicted an edge-of-the-seat contest between two unpredictable teams at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Sunday. He added:

"Both managers, Antonio Conte and Jurgen Klopp, have been moaning a lot about how exhausted their players are so, based on that, this will be a dull game between two tired teams."

"Both teams are so erratic that they could end the game completely differently to the way they start it, so it will be exciting to watch. I am going for Liverpool to edge it, although I have to admit that is a massive guess."

The Reds have a healthy head-to-head record against Tottenham, registering 14 wins, six draws and one loss in their last 21 meetings.

Liverpool eye shock move for Tottenham Hotspur star at the end of the season

As per Sport1 (via Caught Offside), Liverpool are monitoring the situation of Tottenham forward Son Heung-min alongside other heavyweight clubs like Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain.

Son, 30, has established himself as one of the most lethal forwards in England over the past two campaigns. He became the first-ever Asian to bag the Premier League Golden Boot last season, sharing it with Reds superstar Mohamed Salah, for scoring 23 goals in 35 matches.

Son, who finished 11th in the 2022 Ballon d'Or rankings, has netted 136 goals and laid out 76 assists in 344 overall appearances for Spurs.

