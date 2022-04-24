“Bad”, “Worse”, “a hologram” – Journalist takes aim at 3 Manchester United players for what they did during 3-1 defeat to Arsenal

Manchester Evening News journalist Sam Luckhurst criticized three Manchester United defenders for their role during Arsenal’s first goal.

Manchester United lost 3-1 after yet another poor display all over the pitch. Cristiano Ronaldo was easily their best player yet again as Harry Maguire was dropped to the bench. Arsenal scored the opener after Alex Telles let a cross reach Bukayo Saka, who took a shot and the deflection fell to Nuno Tavares.

However, the Manchester United defense was caught out cold and had enough time to clear the ball. Luckhurst criticized the likes of Alex Telles, Diogo Dalot and Raphael Varane who were all at fault. Dalot and Varane did not react in time while Telles simply failed to make contact with the ball.

In a tweet, Luckhurst claimed that Dalot was like a hologram and criticized the other two defenders as well:

Samuel Luckhurst @samuelluckhurst When the first ball reached Saka about 15 seconds before the goal he looked offside but it feels rather irrelevant. Feeble defending across the back four. Varane bad and Telles worse. Dalot a hologram. #mufc When the first ball reached Saka about 15 seconds before the goal he looked offside but it feels rather irrelevant. Feeble defending across the back four. Varane bad and Telles worse. Dalot a hologram. #mufc

Manchester United look hapless each time they take to the field

Fans will never be able to forget the season that has almost gone by. Manchester United managed to finish second with a worse team last season and added multiple world class players in the summer. However, the team has performed poorly all season.

Too many players have been making the same mistakes all season and David De Gea has become a frustrated figure at Old Trafford. The Spanish stopper is the only player apart from Cristiano Ronaldo who can hold his head high once the season finishes.

However, there is plenty of scope for further embarrassment. The top-four hopes are all but dead and the Red Devils will need a miracle from both Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur if they are to make it.

While the problems in the squad have existed for quite some time, the way in which this team has just refused to fight is what will hurt supporters the most.

Manchester United have been outclassed by teams that are worse off on paper and toyed with by better teams all season. Erik Ten Hag has a humungous job ahead of him.

