“Bald man might not be here at the end of the season” – Fans react to Manchester United superstar’s action towards Jadon Sancho statement

Fans reacted on X (formerly known as Twitter) after Manchester United winger Marcus Rashford appeared to like Jadon Sancho's defiant statement against Erik ten Hag.

The saga began on September 2 after Manchester United were emphatically defeated 3-1 by Arsenal at the Emirates. Sancho was notably missing from the Red Devils' bench during the blockbuster Premier League clash.

Ten Hag was queried on why the 23-year-old wasn't included in the squad, to which he replied (via EuroSport):

"Jadon, on his performance in training, was not selected. You have to reach a level at Manchester United every day and we can make choices in the front line. So for this game he was not selected."

However, much to the shock of many football fans, Sancho posted a defiant statement on his X page barely an hour after the interview. He wrote:

"Please don't believe everything you read! I will not allow people saying things that is completely untrue, I have conducted myself in training very well this week. I believe there are other reasons for this matter that I won't go into, I've been a scapegoat for a long time which isn't fair!"

He added:

"All I want to do is play football with a smile on my face and contribute to my team. I respect all decisions that are made by the coaching staff, I play with fantastic players and grateful to do so which I know every week is a challenge. I will continue to fight for this badge no matter what!"

While the club nor Ten Hag have made any public comments on Sancho's stance, his teammate recently seemed to do so. Marcus Rashford liked the post on X, before unliking it later.

It will be interesting to see how ten Hag deals with this situation after the international break, especially after Rashford's social media activity suggests that he agrees with Sancho.

How has Jadon Sancho performed for Manchester United so far?

Manchester United winger Jadon Sancho is currently in the spotlight after he publicly went against Erik ten Hag on X. Let's take a look at the impact he's had at the club since he joined on July 23, 2021.

The Red Devils signed the England international from Borussia Dortmund on a five-year deal for a reported transfer fee of $87.94 million, making him the club's fourth-most expensive signing ever.

Sancho struggled for consistency during the 2021-22 season, only scoring five goals and providing three assists in 38 appearances in total. He wasn't able to do much better the following season, only scoring seven goals and providing three assists in 41 appearances across all competitions.

He has made three appearances so far this campaign, with all three coming as a substitute. It is unclear what action will be taken against him due to his recent comments, but he has failed to justify his price tag to date on the pitch.