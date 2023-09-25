“Bald men are complicated” - Arturo Vidal critical of Erik ten Hag for his treatment of Cristiano Ronaldo at Manchester United

Former Barcelona midfielder Arturo Vidal has criticized Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag for his role in the departure of Cristiano Ronaldo from the club. The Chilean was asked a question regarding the same on his Twitch livestream and replied:

"That coach came in badly. How are you going to take out Cristiano Ronaldo? That's how these guys are. He was the top scorer and he takes him out. These bald guys are very complicated.”

Ronaldo made a sensational return to Old Trafford in the summer of 2021 after being close to joining Manchester City. He emerged as the top scorer for the Red Devils in the 2021-22 campaign. However, with the arrival of Ten Hag the following season, he saw his role diminish.

The Portugal international eventually left the club by mutual termination of his contract in December 2022 following an explosive interview with Piers Morgan, where he lambasted the state of the club.

Since then, he has gone on to join Saudi Pro League side Al-Nassr, becoming the first of many of Europe's top stars to move to the Middle East.

Ronaldo trying to convince former Manchester United star to join him at Al-Nassr: Reports

David de Gea has been a free agent since his departure from Manchester United.

Cristiano Ronaldo is reportedly trying to convince former Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea to join Al-Nassr. According to 90min, the Portuguese superstar is playing an active role in enticing the Spaniard to come to the Middle East.

De Gea left United this summer after his contract expired. He had initially reached an agreement to extend his stay at Old Trafford, but the deal was called off by the Red Devils. They went on to sign Andre Onana from Inter Milan for over €50 million.

The 32-year-old Spaniard has yet to sign with a club since his departure from Manchester United. There were reports earlier of interest in him from Bayern Munich due to an injury to Manuel Neuer, but the German side did not make a move for him. Similarly, Real Madrid were also rumored to be interested after Thibaut Courtois' injury but they eventually signed Chelsea's Kepa Arrizabalaga on loan.

90min, however, claims that de Gea is unwilling to move to the Middle East and is keen on playing for a club competing in the Champions League.