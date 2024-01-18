"Balde & Kounde saving Xavis Barca's managerial career" - Barcelona fans react as Catalan club defeat Unionistas 3-1 in Copa Del Rey fixture

Barcelona fans on X reacted after their come-from-behind victory against Spanish third-tier side Unionistas in their Copa del Rey Round of 16 clash on January 18.

Xavi's side fell behind surprisingly in the 31st minute as Alvaro Gomez handed the home side the lead. Ferran Torres, though, equalised on the cusp of halftime (45') to make things all square at the break.

Jules Kounde (69') and Alejandro Balde (73') scored in quick succession in the second half to complete the comeback. Barca are now through to the quarter-finals of the competition courtesy of the win.

While the Catalan club enjoyed the lion's share of the ball with 75% possession, they were unable to convince fans with the display against Unionistas. One of the fans tweeted after the game:

"Balde & Kounde saving Xavis barca's managerial career...for now."

Barca came into the clash against Unionistas with a point to prove after being hammered 4-1 by Real Madrid in the Supercopa de Espana final on January 14.

While the reigning Spanish champions got the job done, it was a far from convincing performance from Barcelona. Here are some of the best reactions from X after Xavi's team defeated Unionistas:

Barcelona defender Jules Kounde reacts to the win against Unionistas

Jules Kounde, a scorer in Barcelona's crucial win against Unionistas, addressed the media following the clash at Campo de Futbol Reina Sofia. He insisted that winning the Copa del Rey is one of the team's main objectives this season.

The Frenchman, though, accepted that it was a difficult outing. Kounde also pointed out that Villarreal have been knocked out at the same venue by Unionistas. He said (via Barca Universal):

“It was very important because the cup is clearly an objective. After an important defeat, we had to react. I think we played a good game, we were serious and rigorous and we got the job done.”

Kounde added:

“It was difficult, it’s a ground where Villarreal have been eliminated. It was a special game for them because of what they started and they started with a lot of desire. They are a team that plays very well if you give them time.”

Barcelona will return to action on January 21 to take on Real Betis in a La Liga away clash. The Blaugrana are fourth in the league with 41 points from 19 matches and trail league leaders Girona by eight points with a game in hand.