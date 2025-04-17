“Balled out my boy” - Jesse Lingard comments on Arsenal star’s performance in 2-1 win over Real Madrid

Jesse Lingard commented on Arsenal star Declan Rice's Instagram post after they beat Real Madrid 2-1 in the UEFA Champions League quarter-final second leg. The Gunners won on an overall 5-1 aggregate on Wednesday, April 16, at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Ad

Declan Rice was exceptional for Arsenal in both legs of the UCL quarter-finals. In their 3-0 win in the first leg at home (April 8), Rice scored two consecutive free kicks against Real Madrid. He was also named Man of the Match in the game. In their 2-1 win in the second leg, Rice did not score but was crucial for the Gunners' victory. He made two key passes, three clearances, and five interceptions in 90 minutes of gameplay. The Englishman was once again named Man of the Match.

Ad

Trending

After their 2-1 win in the UCL quarter-final second leg, Declan Rice took to Instagram to share an image of himself with the Player of the Match trophy. In the caption, he indicated that he won the award in both legs and wrote:

"Back2Back."

Ad

In the comments, former Manchester United star Jesse Lingard praised Rice's performance in the game. He wrote:

"Balled out my boy❤️🔥"

Declan Rice's Instagram post with Jesse Lingard's comment (First from the top) (Image via Instagram/@declanrice)

Arsenal will next face Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) in the UEFA Champions League semi-finals. This marks the first time the North London side has qualified for the UCL semi-finals since the 2008-09 season. It is also their overall third time in this stage after the 2005-06 and 2008-09 seasons. They have yet to win the competition so far.

Ad

Meanwhile, Real Madrid's elimination in the quarter-final marks the first time they were knocked out of the competition at this stage since 2004 against Monaco.

Note: All in-game statistics were taken from SofaScore and are subject to change as per the website's prerogative.

Mikel Arteta claims Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti wanted Arsenal to win the Champions League

Carlo Ancelotti and Mikel Arteta (L to R) - Source: Getty

In the post-match press conference, Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta revealed what Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti told him after the quarter-final second leg. After Los Blancos' elimination from the competition, Ancelotti hoped for the Gunners to win their first UCL this season. Arteta said (via Madrid Xtra):

Ad

"Ancelotti told me that he hopes Arsenal win the UCL."

Expand Tweet

Ad

The Gunners must fully focus on the Champions League, given there's little hope for them to win the Premier League. Liverpool are the table leaders with 76 points from 32 games, while the North London side is 13 points behind at 63 points from 32 games.

They could create history if they can win the tournament this season. However, PSG are in stupendous form and would be a tough nut to crack in the semi-finals for Mikel Arteta. If they qualify, the winners of the Barcelona vs Inter Milan semi-final tie will be facing them in the finals.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Pratyasha Sarkar Pratyasha is a Pop Culture and a European Football writer for Sportskeeda. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in English Literature, and has over 3 years of experience in the pop culture industry. Throughout her career, Pratyasha has always emphasized detailed background checks, and believes in verifying all information regardless of how correct it may seem.



Pratyasha is an ardent admirer of Lionel Messi and has followed his journey since she was a kid; he inspires her with his hard work and dedication. She has grown up watching, living, and breathing Satyajit Ray's cinema, which she believes is timeless. She loves Taylor Swift’s music and thinks she's a lyrical genius, and also admires Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone.



When Pratyasha's off the clock, she enjoys reading books and listening to music. During the football season, she is usually busy watching football matches late at night when Barcelona are playing. Know More