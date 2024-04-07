“Baller” - Barcelona midfielder Ilkay Gundogan names the most underrated goalkeeper in world football 

Barcelona star Ilkay Gundogan labeled Manchester City's backup goalkeeper Stefan Ortega as the most underrated goalie in the world.

Ederson Moraes has been sidelined since getting injured in his team's 1-1 league draw against Liverpool last month. In his absence, Ortega has been seeing plenty of gametime and was in the starting XI for the game against Crystal Palace on Friday (April 6).

The 31-year-old German goalkeeper justified his selection, making two saves and seven recoveries and completing 86% of his 29 passes. One of the highlights of his performances came in the 43rd minute, with the scores tied at 1-1 (Jean-Philippe Mateta 4', Kevin De Bruyne 13').

A backpass from Rodri almost caught Ortega off guard, with Mateta lurking in hopes of a tap-in. The Manchester City goalkeeper, however, showed great presence of mind to do a Cruyff turn and beat the French forward.

Replying to a video of Ortega's turn, Gundogan, who joined Barcelona as a free agent from Manchester City last summer, wrote:

"The most underrated goalkeeper in the world ⚽🥶 #baller"

Check out the moment that impressed Gundogan below:

Rico Lewis scored just a minute and a half into the restart before Erling Haaland (66') and De Bruyne (70') scored to give their team a 4-1 lead. Odsonne Edouard's 86th-minute strike was only a consolation strike for the Eagles at home.

What Stefan Ortega has said about his Manchester City future

Stefan Ortega recently shed light on his plans for the summer transfer window. The goalkeeper arrived at the Etihad from Arminia Bielefeld on a free transfer in 2022.

Since then, Ortega has played in 28 matches across competitions, keeping clean sheets in half of them. Half of those appearances, meanwhile, have come this season, where he has managed five shut-outs.

Speaking on his future with reporters, Ortega said that his wife, Sabina, will also have a say in the matter. The couple already have a child together and are expecting another addition to their family in August. He said, (via GOAL):

"I’m not in the beginning of the 20s so I have to choose wisely now what I’m doing in summer. It’s not that I have to push the club that they will sell me, it’s just like see what happens. I’m relaxed because there are worse places than here. At the end it’s not my single decision, my Mrs is there as well, we’re expecting the second child."

Ortega's contract expires at the end of next season and given Ederson's status, it is highly unlikely that he will ever displace the Brazilian international when both are fit.