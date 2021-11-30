Ballon d'Or 2021: Lionel Messi's and rest of the top 5's points tally revealed

Argentina superstar Lionel Messi won the 2021 Ballon d'Or as he beat out Bayern Munich hitman Robert Lewandowski. This was the PSG forward's 7th Ballon d'Or.

Lionel Messi won the Copa America with Argentina for the first time in his career and was also the top scorer in La Liga last season with 30 goals. Speaking after his win, the Argentine said:

"I am really proud to win the France Football Ballon d'Or once again. It is incredible to win it for the seventh time. I would like to thank my family, my friends and all the people who follow me and always support me, because without them I could not have done it."

Robert Lewandowski was Lionel Messi's main contender for the Ballon d'Or as the striker had an incredible season as well. The Bayern Munich man was named the inaugural Striker of the Year as he finished as the top scorer across Europe for both club and country. The rest of the top 5 was rounded out by Jorginho, Karim Benzema, and N'Golo Kante.

Ballon D'Or Top 5 - points awarded:



1 | Lionel Messi - 613 points

2 | Robert Lewandowski - 580

3 | Jorginho - 460

4 | Karim Benzema - 239

Jorginho and N'Golo Kante were integral parts of Chelsea's UEFA Champions League-winning side. The Italian also played a major role in Italy's success at the 2020 European Championship. Meanwhile, Benzema has had a stellar year for both club and country and has started the 2021-22 season on fire.

The final Ballon d'Or points tally had Lionel Messi at the top with 613 points, closely followed by Lewandowski with 580. European Player of the Year Jorginho placed third with 460 points, while Benzema and N'Golo Kante finished on 239 and 286 points respectively.

"You deserve it" - Lionel Messi on Lewandowski 2020 Ballon d'Or snub

Lewandowski was named Striker of the Year after his incredible year with Bayern Munich

Lionel Messi was quick to mention Robert Lewandowski in his acceptance speech. The Pole was the favorite to win the 2020 Ballon d'Or, however, FIFA decided to scrap the award due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The striker had scored almost 70 goals for club and country, while also winning both the Bundesliga and Champions League titles with Bayern Munich. Lionel Messi acknowledged this in his speech. He said:

"I'd like to mention Robert. It's been a real honour to compete with him. I think France Football should award you your 2020 Ballon d'Or, you deserve it."

