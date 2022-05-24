Ballon d'Or 2022: Dates for announcing list of nominees and award ceremony confirmed

The 2022 Ballon d'Or award ceremony will take place on October 17 whilst the list of nominees will be released on August 12.

The annual award, which honors the best player of the year and is presented by France Football, has been a staple in football history since 1956.

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG)'s Lionel Messi is the current holder of the Ballon d'Or award for his performances during 2020-2021. However, it is expected that a new name will be added to the glittering list of footballers that have won the Ballon d'Or.

Messi is the record holder for the award, having won seven during his career, while Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo trails him in second place with five.

Who are the favorites for the 2022 Ballon d'Or?

Mohamed Salah is in the running for the Ballon d'Or

Since departing Barcelona for PSG last summer, Lionel Messi has encountered a difficult debut season at the Parc des Princes and is not expected to be in the running.

Here are the names being touted for the Ballon d'Or:

Karim Benzema: The 34-year-old talismanic striker has enjoyed a phenomenal season for Real Madrid.

He has turned back the years with impressive performances, particularly in the Champions League where Los Blancos have reached the final which is set to be played on May 28.

Benzema has scored a remarkable 44 goals in 45 appearances across all competitions and currently sits atop the Champions League top-scorer charts with 15 goals.

He has also led Real Madrid to the La Liga title, finishing as the top goalscorer in the league.

Mohamed Salah: The Egyptian forward will come up against Benzema in the Champions League final with Liverpool and has had an extraordinary season.

The 29-year-old has scored an impressive 31 goals in 50 appearances whilst being instrumental in the Reds' season, which may end with three trophies. His Anfield side have already claimed the Carabao Cup and FA Cup.

Sadio Mane: Another Liverpool star who will be going toe-to-toe with Benzema in Paris on May 28. The Senegalese forward has not only flourished for his club but also for his national side, helping them win the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in February.

Mane has recorded 23 goals in 50 appearances and has impressed in his new role as the Reds' centre-forward.

Kylian Mbappe: The French forward has just put pen to paper on a new deal with PSG, much to the relief of the Parc des Princes faithful. The 23-year-old was vital in the side's Ligue 1 title victory, scoring 28 goals in 35 league appearances.

Mbappe turned down a move to Madrid and will remain part of the Paris side looking to finally win their first ever Champions League title next season.

Robert Lewandowski: The man who many believe should have beaten Messi to the award in 2021.

Lewandowski is once again having an incredible season at the age of 33, scoring a phenomenal 50 goals in 46 appearances.

