Ballon d'Or 2022: Manchester United superstar Cristiano Ronaldo's ranking revealed

Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo has been ranked 20th in the 2022 Ballon d'Or rankings with 18 nominations. France Football are currently revealing the rankings for the top 30 players on their social media platforms, with Ronaldo being the biggest name to receive a ranking so far.

Cristiano Ronaldo was nominated for the 2022 Ballon d'Or rankings following a impressive 2021-22 season for Manchester United. The five-time winner returned to Old Trafford for a second stint from Serie A side Juventus last year and had an instant impact on proceedings.

Ronaldo had an outstanding season on a personal level last time around. The Portuguese skipper went on to score 24 goals from 38 games for the Red Devils across all competitions. His efforts, however, were only good enough to see him finish 20th in the 2022 Ballon d'Or rankings.

Despite being in the twilight of his career, Ronaldo has been ranked higher than some of the younger and upcoming stars this year. Ronaldo is ranked higher than the likes of Tottenham Hotspur forward Harry Kane (21st), Manchester City prodigy Phil Foden and Liverpool full-back Trent Alexander-Arnold (joint-22nd).

Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo sees a dip in Ballon d'Or rankings

It is worth mentioning that Ronaldo has seen a drastic fall in the rankings this time around. The former Real Madrid and Juventus forward was ranked sixth in last year's award ceremony, having received 178 nominations. This time, however, the forward has received just 18 nominations, considerably fewer than last year.

Based on his current form, it is highly unlikely that Cristiano Ronaldo will receive a nomination for the award next year. He has scored just two goals in 12 appearances for Manchester United this season.

