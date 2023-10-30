Ballon d'Or 2023: Rankings from 11-15 revealed as both Mo Salah and Robert Lewandowski miss out on top 10

France Football have revealed the 11-15th-ranked players for the 2023 Ballon d'Or award.

Aston Villa goalkeeper Emi Martinez has been named the 15th-best player in the world for the 2022-23 season. He had a heroic performance for Argentina, helping his nation win the 2022 FIFA World Cup, winning the Golden Glove award.

Barcelona midfielder Ilkay Gundogan has been ranked 14th. He scored 11 goals and provided seven assists in 51 appearances, helping Manchester City win the treble last season.

Al-Hilal goalkeeper Yassine Bounou finishes 13th in the rankings. He kept seven clean sheets in 36 appearances last season, helping Sevilla win the UEFA Europa League. He also helped Morocco finish their highest fourth at the World Cup.

Barcelona forward Robert Lewandowski is ranked 12th after his exceptional season. He scored 33 goals and provided eight assists in 46 appearances, helping the Blaugrana win La Liga and the Supercopa de Espana.

Liverpool superstar Mohamed Salah wraps up the list in 11th place. The Egyptian King played well for the below-par Reds, netting 30 goals and registering 16 assists in 51 appearances across all competitions.

Lionel Messi and Erling Haaland are the favorites to win the 2023 Ballon d'Or

While the Top 10 players are yet to be named for the prestigious Ballon d'Or, Lionel Messi and Erling Haaland are the favorites to win football's greatest individual prize.

Messi had an excellent 2022-23 season. He found success at Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Inter Miami, winning the Ligue 1 title and Leagues Cup respectively. In addition, he also led Argentina to 2022 FIFA World Cup glory, scoring seven goals and winning the Golden Ball in the process.

While the Argentine icon may be the bookie's favorite to clinch the Ballon d'Or, Haaland will also offer stiff competition. The 23-year-old scored 52 goals and provided nine assists in 53 appearances, helping Manchester City win the treble.